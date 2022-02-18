Josie Dunne added to Dancing Rabbit Music Fest's June show

Singer Josie Dunne has been added to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's lineup.
Dunne is set to perform during the festival's show set for June 11 in downtown McAlester, along with the California band, Stroke 9. The headlining act for the June 11 show, which will be presented to the public free of charge, is set to be announced next week.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival Association President Blake Lynch said the association is glad to add Dunne to the lineup. Like the other artists in the series, Dunne is set to perform on an outdoor stage along Choctaw Avenue, between Third Street and Fifth Street.
"She's probably got more current plays than anybody we've had," Lynch said, adding that Dunne is getting lots of plays on Spotify and other formats. He also said she will bring something different to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival series.
"We're trying to make sure everybody has some music to listen to," Lynch said. "She's a female voice, the first we've had, so far."
Blake considers Dunne an artist in the pop genre.
"We'll see how McAlester reacts to having a genuine pop star in town," he said.
Dunne is a Nashville-based artist. Her most recent album is titled "Tennis." Some of her other releases include "Holidays," "Talk About Love" and "Ooh La La."
The June show is in addition to the show already set for May 7 and another show in the planning stages for July 16.
Artists booked for the May 7 show includes headliners John Moreland and John Calvin Abney, along with concert openers Travis Linville and Joe Pug. Alternative band Stroke 9 was the first group announced for June 11 show, with Dunne now added as the second artist for the June event and with the June headliner yet to be announced.
Performers for the third Dancing Rabbit music concert set for July 15 will begin the week after all the June artists are announced.
Meanwhile, food vendors, including several food trucks, have confirmed they plan to participate in the May, June and July Dancing Rabbit Music Festival events. An outdoor beer garden will also be available at the site.
This marks the second year of the Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival series. Last year's shows included concerts headlined by Charlie Parr, John Fulllbright and Band of Heathens, with a special 2021 fall event featuring Parker Millsap.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival is put on by the the Dancing Rabbit Music Association, along with volunteers and sponsors who are working together to bring live music back to McAlester through the series of free concerts and related activities.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
