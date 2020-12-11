John Lennon: 'Every now and then'

It’s hard to comprehend it’s been 40 years since the loss of John Lennon.
Lennon was only 40 when he was assassinated on Dec. 8, 1980, outside the Dakota Apartment building where he lived with his wife, Yoko Ono and their son, Sean. He’s now been gone as long as he lived on this earth.
Tragically, Lennon was in the midst of a major comeback, releasing the album “Double Fantasy,” a collaboration with Yoko, that November. Both the album and its first single “(Just Like) Starting Over” would hit number 1.
The album also produced two more top 10 hits: “Woman” and “Watching the Wheels” and went on to win the 1981 Grammy for Album of the Year, with the award issued in 1982.
Another song, written for his then-young son, Sean, titled “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) was later released on a single, and became an integral part of the of the Richard Dreyfuss 1995 film, “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”
At the time of the “Double Fantasy” release, Lennon had not released any new albums for five years, staying home to raise Sean, while Yoko took care of the family’s business.
His exuberance at creating the new music is evident in the video clips of interviews he conducted upon the album’s release.
I didn’t agree with those who practically considered Lennon a saint in the aftermath of his passing. To me, that diminishes the qualities of the man, who like the rest of us, was not without flaws. The praise heaped on Lennon often came at the expense of his his fellow ex-Beatle and former songwriting partner, Paul McCartney, something which always struck me as monumentally unfair.
Together with lead guitarist George Harrison and drummer Ringo Starr, they, of course, they made some of the greatest recordings in musical history — and they also reduced some remarkable solo albums as well.
If Lennon were alive today, he would be 80 years-old. If that’s hard to imagine, Ringo, who was the same age as Lennon, celebrated his 80th birthday this year. I’ve watched a recent video of Ringo, when after finishing an energetic performance, singing and drumming with his All-Starr Band, he suddenly broke into a series of exuberant jumping jack exercises, seemingly ready to do the whole thing all over again.
McCartney, who is 78, is getting ready to release McCartney III, scheduled for release later this month, and he had to cancel a live tour when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The world, unfortunately, will never know what lyrics and music Lennon would have produced in the last 40 years — but conceivably, he would have had the opportunity to do so if that had been his decision, since McCartney and Ringo both still deliver exciting concert performances.
While Lennon and McCartney wrote many of their early songs as true collaborations, they also had an agreement to share songwriting credits on Beatles songs, even though only one of them may have written it.
That’s why “Yesterday,” a song written solely by McCartney — with none of the other Beatles even featured on the recording — is listed as a Lennon/McCartney song.
Likewise a song written by Lennon, such as “Norwegian Wood,” is also credited to both songwriters, although it’s largely considered a song written only by Lennon.
However, it’s easy to think the two dropped their collaborative efforts sooner that the did. Take the song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” a song Lennon said was based a drawing by his then-young son, Julian, and often considered a solo writing effort by Lennon. I read an interview once where Lennon was asked what he meant by the line “Newspaper taxis appear on the shore, waiting to take you away.”
“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s a Paul line”
“I’ve also read interviews where Lennon said he wrote most of “Eleanor Rigby,” considered by many to be one of McCartney’s greatest compositions, and where McCartney said he wrote all of the music to “In My Life,” largely considered one of Lennon’s greatest works.
Lennon’s song “Imagine” is considered by many fans to be one of his greatest works. Inside the original album sleeve, a photo showed Lennon grabbing a pig by the ears — considered a direct dig at McCartney, who held a ram by the horns of the cover of his album, “Ram.”
He also included a dig at McCartney with his song, “How Do You Sleep,” when he sang “The only thing you did was yesterday.”
McCartney proved pretty adept at singing his own digs at Lennon, such as he did in his song “Some People Never Know.”
Eventually, the two became friends again. McCartney later told how he was visiting Lennon after Lennon had moved to New York City when the two happened to be watching “Saturday Night Live” during the well-known episode when producer Lorne Michaels offered The Beatles $3,000 to get back together and perform on the show.
With a straight face, he told them they could split the $3,000 any way they wanted. If they wanted to give Ringo less, that’s up to them.
I thought it was a hilarious piece of satire, given that other promoters had been offering The Beatles millions of dollars to get back together for a one-time concert. McCartney later revealed that he and Lennon briefly considered taking a taxi that night to the SNL studios, which was only a few blocks away. If only they would have; it would have been one of the great moments in TV history!
Still, I’m glad that Lennon and McCartney reconciled before Lennon died.
I remember reading a piece where years after Lennon had passed, McCartney was working on an album with rockabilly and country artist Carl Perkins, one of the rock ‘n’ rolls pioneers revered by all of The Beatles. George Harrison had recorded Perkins’ songs “Matchbox” and “Everybody’s Trying to Be My Baby” on an early Beatles’ album and Ringo had taken the lead vocals on another song, “Honey Don’t.”
Perkins, who had also written the Johnny Cash classic, “Daddy Sang Bass,” felt so inspired by working with McCartney during that later day recording session that he wrote a song called “My Old Friend.”
Perkins proudly sang the song to McCartney the day after he wrote, but when he finished McCartney broke down in tears and had to walk out of the studio.
When a puzzled Perkins wondered what happened, McCartney’s then-wife, Linda McCartney, told Perkins that Perkins’ lyrics included the last words Lennon had said to McCartney the last time they saw each other.
I think Lennon, if he were alive today, would not want to be unduly venerated or considered some sort or rock and roll saint.
I believe Lennon would be happy if his many fans would do what he asked McCartney to do in their last meeting — the same words that Perkins, who had no knowledge of that conversation, had included in the lyrics that brought McCartney to tears when he sang the following line:
“Think of me every now and then, old friend.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
