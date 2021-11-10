JBCC honors vets with VFW donation

Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has honored Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 in Krebs with a certificate of recognition — and with a lot more.
JBCC / Oklahoma State Penitentiary Warden Jim Farris also presented DAV Chapter 20 with a check donation as a way of saying "thank you" to the DAV for services Chapter 20 provides to veterans in the community and the surrounding area.
"It is the pleasure of Jackie Brannon Correctional Center to provide a monetary donation of $2,768.31 to your organization, in support of the work and resources you provide for our amazing American veterans," the certificate signed by Farris states. "Thank you for all you do."
Farris said the money came from clubs at JBCC.
DAV Chapter 20 Commander Steve Gerlock and Junior Vice Commander Sam Martinez, both U.S. Air Force veterans, were presented with the certificate during a meeting with Farris and Warden's Assistant Kim Lynn on Tuesday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
"We appreciate the donation," Gerlock said. "Anything we get in this chapter stays here to help the veterans."
A DAV service officer is available to meet with veterans needing assistance with paperwork, filings, forms or other matters from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Monday at the DAV office at 125 S.Main Street in Krebs. No appointment is required.
"It's first come, first served," Gerlock said.
Martinez is available from 8 a.m. until noon Tuesdays to provide any needed volunteer assistance on veteran-related matters at the Veterans Administration Clinic on the grounds of the McAlester Regional Health Center. Chapter 20 provides all of its services for no charge.
Gerlock and Martinez said the donation will be used to help veterans who need assistance on a personal level, such as helping pay a utility bill or assistance with other expenses.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.