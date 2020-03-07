January Student of the Month: Nikkol Leanne Clarke

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I would like to go to Carl Albert State College to obtain an associate’s degree in biological sciences and then transfer to the University of Central Oklahoma to obtain two Bachelor degrees in Forensics and Biology. I am choosing Carl Albert because they offer me the best scholarships compared to other community colleges. I also am choosing UCO as my university because they have a Forensic program and they offer Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I enlisted in the Navy Reserves. I am on the Academic team and we won the Class 3A State Championship. I am FCCLA President. I am graduating in the top 10% of my class.
What drives you to succeed?
I have always wanted to make something out of myself. I feel as if it is my purpose in life to make my mother proud. I will not be happy in life if I am not successful and happiness is one of my top priorities.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My mother inspires me to excel in school because she has shown me the doors that education will open for me. My sister also inspires me because I want to set a good example for her to show her how to be the best she can be.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I participate in “Meals on Wheels” where I deliver meals to older people. I am in YAB (youth advisory board) where we do community service projects like Hike for whole health, ringing the Salvation Army bell, and cleaning up Main Street. I love giving back to my community because it makes me feel like I have a purpose and it is rewarding seeing smiles on people’s faces.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am on the Academic Team and it improves my education by exposing me to knowledge. I am in FCCLA and it improves my education by teaching me people skills. I am in FBLA and it teaches me how to be professional in the real world.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would make it possible for me to make the drive to my Navy meetings and then my Navy drills when I get back from boot camp. A new car would also make it possible for me to drive to UCO when I transfer there.
