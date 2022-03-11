January Student of the Month: Hartshorne's Courtnee Sensibaugh

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I plan to attend the University Of Arkansas at Monticello on an academic and softball scholarship. I chose this college because of the opportunities it offered not only for my game but my degree plan as well.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Throughout high school I have been awarded numerous softball, basketball, and academic awards. I was named to the Oklahoma Honor Society my whole high school career; junior year being named to the National Honors Society. I was recently named Co-Valedictorian of my graduating class. I am also a part of the Oklahoma-All State softball team. I have received a softball scholarship along with The Valedictorian Scholarship offered by The University Of Arkansas at Monticello.
What drives you to succeed?
I am driven to succeed by past student athletes, and the many coaches I have had throughout my life. I am constantly being challenged not only in the classroom but on an athletic field or court as well.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
The younger kids who look up to me. I am constantly being watched whether it be at a game or mentoring at school. The younger kids think highly of me and I want to set a good example in the classroom for them.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am involved in and organize The Annual Prom Dress Giveaway. This offers anyone in need with gently used or new prom dresses. Other community activities I am involved in are coaching little league sports teams, and mentoring at camps for younger individuals. I want to give back to my community because it has given me so much throughout my life.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am involved in softball and basketball. These activities help improve my education in many ways. Such as, it takes work to compete in extracurricular activities, and it takes hard work and determination to compete in the classroom.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
As I will be traveling five hours from home a new car would ensure my parents that I am safe while traveling back and forth.
