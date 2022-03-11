January Student of the Month: Crowder's Madison White

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I want to go to Oklahoma State University because they offer the degree I need to pursue the occupation that fits me the best.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I am the valedictorian of my graduating class 2022.
For the years 2018-2021 I received the academic excellence in history award.
During the years of 2019-2021 I received the academic excellence in Mathematics, Science, and English awards.
In the 2020-2021 basketball season my team and I made it to the state tournament.
I completed 2 years of high school Spanish with earning A’s in both classes.
My college GPA is a 4.0 and high school GPA is a 3.9.
What drives you to succeed?
My hardworking parents have provided me with everything I've needed growing up. I want to be able to provide for my children the way I was provided for. The Lord has blessed me with an amazing family that never fails to support me. I want to make them proud.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My late grandpa Roger Ross was always my biggest fan and I owe all my best qualities to him. He would always push me to do my best and encourage me. I can’t even count the number of times he would pick me up from school and help me with my homework or bring me lunch if I didn’t like what the school was serving that day. I watched him live a joyful life through the highs and lows with a smile on his face. When my life feels so overwhelming and stressful and I start to crumble, all I have to do is push myself to do all the things that would have made him so incredibly proud of me. Although I wish he could be here to watch me accomplish all the things we talked about, he’s in my heart and I am so grateful for all the time I got with him. He continues to inspire me to this day.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I enjoy spending time outside and because of that I like to help my grandma mow her lawn in the summer. She never asks me to, but I always feel like it is something that she really appreciates. My junior year of high school I participated in a community service project for the children's homeless shelter in McAlester, Oklahoma. One of my classmates and I put together hygiene bags with toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. It is very important to me to help those in need. I wanted to supply each child with something that was their own. Whether it is sharing things to a facility full of children, or volunteering my time to help just one person at a time, I know I could make a difference if I was willing to lend a helping hand.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I have played basketball all four years of high school and it has helped me become a better leader and communicator. My junior year of high school I played golf because it was my grandpa's favorite sport. He was dying with cancer so I knew how happy it would make him to see me participating in something that he loved.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
Since Oklahoma State University is about an hour and 45 minutes away from my home, I need a reliable car that will get me to and from school. I plan to obtain a master’s degree which will take about 5-6 years and a new car would get me through those years and then some. My parents work very hard to help me pay for the things I need, but since college is so expensive, they can’t afford to buy me a new car in addition to all the other expenses. Both of my parents have successful jobs and because of that we don’t qualify for a lot of grants and scholarships, but that doesn’t mean they can afford to use their entire paychecks to pay for my school. A new car would take one more thing off the list of things to help me get to the successful future that I have worked so hard for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.