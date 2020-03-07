January Student of the Month: Conner Jones

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I want to finish my AA Degree at Eastern and then attend the flying program at Southeastern in Durant.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Salutatorian, 2/26 in my class, Junior Sunbelt Baseball Classic participant, National Honor Society, Ok Honor Society, Superintendent's Honor Roll.
What drives you to succeed?
To push myself to eventually become a successful and productive member of society.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My family because I would like to make them proud and hopefully help them later on in any way I can.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I read to younger grades, and also help with the junior high athletic classes at my school. I try to be a great role model and give a great example. It means a lot to me to hopefully inspire younger generations.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
Baseball and Basketball has taught me many leadership qualities and how to be a part of something that is larger than myself. Seeing success among my teammates has definitely been my favorite thing about school.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
I plan on commuting to college my first year, and a car with comfort and great gas mileage would be a blessing with the many drives to Wilburton, Durant, and back to McAlester for my family.
