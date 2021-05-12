James Roy Cash named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBRUTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK was named the Outstanding Behavioral and Social Science Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Dr. Carter Mattson presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK, Agriculture Division; TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX, Business Division; Madelyn Burks of Crowder, OK, Language, Humanities and Education Division; Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe, Nursing Division; Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division; and Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Cash graduated with an associate degree in psychology/sociology, completing his degree from Eastern at Southeastern University’s McCurtain County Campus in Idabel. In 2008, Cash joined the United States Marine Corps and served as an infantry machine gunner until 2011. He served in combat zones in Afghanistan with the second battalion third Marine division.
James is the son of Roy and Ellen Cash. He and his wife, Annie, live in Broken Bow. Cash will attend Texas A&M University Commerce to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work with plans to become a licensed clinical social worker and work with combat veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.