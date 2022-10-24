James recognized at national awards banquet

McAlester News-Capital staff writer Derrick James won and placed in several categories at the 2022 National Native Media Award Banquet.
James won the Print / Online – Best News Photo and placed in two more categories at the recent Native American Journalists Association awards banquet in Arizona.
NAJA serves and empowers Native journalists through programs and actions designed to enrich journalism and promote Native cultures.
James won the photo category for "Julius Jones commuted" in capturing protestors as they celebrated outside of Oklahoma State Penitentiary upon hearing Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the death row inmate's sentence hours before his scheduled execution.
He finished second in the Print / Online – Excellence in Beat Reporting category for "McGirt applied to Choctaw Nation." James reported on the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announcing a decision for a case originating in Pittsburg County that applied the U.S. Supreme Court's analysis in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation.
James also placed third in the Print / Online – Best Feature Photo for his coverage of McAlester Indigeous Peoples’ Day.
