Visitation and booking procedures at the Pittsburg County Jail have changed as precautionary measures amid coronavirus concerns.
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the jail has restricted visitation and is screening employees and arrestees to help prevent spread of coronavirus.
“We’re just going to take every precaution we can to keep our employees safe and keep the inmates from getting sick,” Morris said. “We will continue doing what we’re doing and do our job.”
Along with people who have been arrested, the sheriff said his agency is taking precautions for staff members as well by providing them with masks and other items for protection when needed.
Morris said when a person is arrested and brought to the jail, the person will be met in the sally port by a corrections officer and will be asked a series of questions before receiving a temperature check.
“There’s a couple different questions like have you been to this city or this country,” Morris said. “So there’s two questions if they answer yes to either one they are a high risk. There’s four or five other questions and if they answer yes to any one of those they are a medium risk and then the others are low risk.”
Morris said the jail has bought thermometers that read the forehead and if a person is found to have a temperature higher 100.4 degrees then the agency who brought the arrestee in will have to transport the person to the hospital to get tested.
When asked what would happen if an arrestee lies on the form either to avoid being quarantined or to avoid being placed in a cell, Morris said that would be a question for District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan.
Sullivan said any lie to a police officer is obstructing and that he would treat it as such “especially if they are using it to avoid jail,” he said.
The jail is also equipped with a negative air cell, which means instead of being spread into the rest of the building, air from the cell is removed by an exhaust fan to the outdoors.
“So it’s a good benefit we have over here to help out in case somebody starts to get sick and we can put them in there,” Morris said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
