Sherman Stockton, 82, of Quinton, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Viewing will be at R.E. Shearwood Memorial Chapel today, March 17, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 2 p.…