Hank Starkey said he is grateful for the success J. Henry’s has seen after starting nearly nine years ago in McAlester.
Starkey said what began as a small catering gig for the East Central University football team while his son Talon played for the team led to him leaving a job at the McAlester Army Ammunitions Plant to begin what J. Henry’s is today.
“Leaving that job wasn’t really a thing I was looking forward to doing,” Starkey said.
The restaurant started almost nine years ago as a snack shack at the Arrowhead Gold Course near Canadian as a way to help Starkey’s children earn some extra spending money.
After the lease was up and his children were busy with their own lives, Starkey said an opportunity opened for him to move the building from the golf course to its current location at 2005 N. First St. in McAlester.
“Long story short, it led to me getting to go back to college and finishing up a degree in sociology and I had big plans for that degree, what I was going to do and how I was going to retire,” Starkey said. “By the time I finished that degree, J. Henry’s had taken off and turned into what it is today, and I really don’t have the need to go use the degree now.
"I enjoy what I’m doing here now.”
Starkey and J. Henry’s will be featured by the McAlester News-Capital in the latest episode of “mmm…That’s Tasty” — a video series that spotlights restaurants in southeast Oklahoma.
The video will premier Sunday on the paper’s website at www.mcalesternews.com and on the McAlester News-Capital’s YouTube channel.
The “mmm…That’s Tasty” podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker — and anyone can listen, subscribe, and follow for free.
Among the regular menu items such as the mushroom bacon swiss burger, chopped brisket sandwich, and other burger and BBQ items are items named after people related or known by Starkey.
“There’s a story behind most of those names,” Starkey said.
The Heavy Evie, consisting of a hamburger patty and chopped pork topped with sauteed onions and jalapenos with cheese and barbecue sauce, is named after Starkey’s mother, Evelena, who was also known by her friends as Evie.
“She was full of attitude and personality, just like the Heavy Evie,” Starkey said. “If you ever had the Heavy Evie, when you sink your teeth into it you’re like ‘man, this thing is full of attitude.’”
Another menu item, the Big Chief, is named after Starkey’s son, Talon.
“He’s Native American and he’s larger than life,” Starkey said. He said his son asked about a graduation present during a lunch — and the restaurant owner said he would name something on the menu after his son.
According to Starkey, the Big Chief consists of items put together by his son when he would visit the restaurant with friends from college.
“The Big Chief is French fries with hot BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, and then hot links and onions all sauteed together and put over the top of it,” Starkey said. “It’s a meal, and that’s what he likes, he invented that himself just by accident.”
J. Henry’s is located at 2005 N. First St. in McAlester and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Orders can be called in for pickup at 918-424-9006 with delivery options through McAlester2Go and other delivery services.
Starkey said he is grateful for the success his business has become and hopes it continues to his children and grandchildren.
“Hopefully, Lord willing and the creeks don’t rise as my grandmother would say, this place is it and this is what I’ll do until I can’t do it anymore and I’ll let my daughter and sons, grandchildren put their footprint on it.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
