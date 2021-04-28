It's rolling! Preparations underway for Armed Forces Day Parade

Excitement is building for this year's Armed Forces Day Parade in McAlester, set for Downtown McAlester during the first Saturday in May.
The 74th Armed Forces Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on May 1, with the theme of the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm.
It will feature everything from vintage military vehicles, to marching bands, parade floats, flyovers along the parade route by military aircraft and much more.
Also participating will be the 77th U.S. Army Band out of Fort Sill in Lawton, a World War I artillery half-section, the Choctaw Nation Color Guard, Choctaw princesses, Shriners and much more.
Vehicles from the McAlester Military Vehicle Collectors Club, with Jeeps or other military vehicles from World War II, Korea and Vietnam will also be featured.
In addition to the military band from Fort Sill, marching bands from McAlester High School and Coalgate High School have agreed to participate.
McAlester Armed Forces Day Chairman Jeff Wolf is glad the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm is being spotlighted this year, honoring those who took part in the military action.
"It is very dear to our community because the men and women of the 445th were deployed," Wolf said, referring to when the then-McAlester-based 445th Military Police Company of the Oklahoma National Guard was deployed to the Middle East as part of the U.S. forces participating in Operation Desert Storm.
"We're going to all of the services that participated — that's all of them," Wolf said. The U.S. Army will be special honoree for this year's Armed Forces Day celebration, he said. Each year, a different segment of the nation's military service is spotlighted and honored during the ADF celebration in McAlester.
Organizers are especially enthusiastic about the Armed Forces Day celebrations in McAlester this year, especially since the 2020 events were canceled due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf said he's spoken with representatives from the city of McAlester, the McAlester Chamber of Commerce and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant as well as with others who are traditionally involved in staging the event — and everyone's ready to move forward with this year's Armed Forces Day Parade.
"We believe we can do this right and honor our military," Wolf said.
While there will be a parade this year, there will not be an Armed Forces Day Banquet, traditionally held on the Friday before the parade.
However, there still will be a featured speaker.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Pat Fitter, a McAlester native, is set to deliver the key address for this year's AFD celebration at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30. The News-Capital plans to live stream Fitter's AFD address live on the newspaper's web site at mcalesternews.com.
Although no fly-in is scheduled for this year at McAlester Regional Airport following the parade, Wolf said some pilots plan on flying their vintage military aircraft over the parade as it wends its way through Downtown McAlester.
Organizers are recommending parade-goers practice social distancing and other safety protocols during this year's event. The city of McAlester has dropped its mandate requiring a mask or similar facial protective device to be worn in places of public gathering where social distancing of at least six feet between individuals of different households is not being practiced.
Officials are still asking individuals to take a common sense approach and to utilize safety protocols. The parade route is long enough that there is no need for parade-goers to be jammed together on the sidewalks.
Plans call for those participating in the parade to embark from A Street and turn east on Carl Albert Parkway, then to proceed east on Carl Albert Parkway to Fifth Street. Parade participants will turn south on Fifth Street, then continue south for one block to Choctaw Avenue.
Parade participants will then turn west on Choctaw Avenue and proceed down Choctaw Avenue to Main Street.
"There's a lot of room along the parade route," Wolf noted.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.