Those who organize the annual Italian Festival in McAlester were especially looking forward to this year's event to celebrate the festival's 50th anniversary.
Now, that celebration has been moved to next year, although one tradition will continue on schedule — the granting of Italian Festival scholarships.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the 2020 Italian Festival Committee unanimously agreed to cancel this year's festival, which had been set for May 8-9 at the Expo Center and Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.
"We had a meeting and decided not to reschedule it, but to go ahead and cancel it," said Italian Festival Co-Chairman Bobby Lenardo. "We thought about having it in the fall, but there's already so much going on, with school and football.
"We can't have it in the summer because it gets so hot in there," Lenardo said, referring to the Expo Center, which does not have air conditioning in the large part of the building where the majority of vendor booths are set up each year.
After considering all the factors, festival committee members decided to skip this year's event completely and focus on continuing with the Italian Festival in 2021.
However, they decided to go ahead with the awarding of two $500 college scholarships granted to local students from the Italian Festival Committee.
"We're going to do that regardless," Lenardo said. Otherwise, it wouldn't be fair to students who are seniors this year, he said.
Prospective applicants can find more online information about applying for a scholarship by going to the Italian Festival site at www.themcalesteritalian festival.org and scrolling to the bottom of the page and clinking on the link to 2020 Italian Festival Guidelines and Application.
Lenardo said any high school senior in Pittsburg County is welcome to apply.
Canceling this year's event proved especially tough because of events planned for the 2020 Festival, including live entertainment and free concerts from the Oklahoma City-based dance bands Superfreak and Stars.
"We had a nice festival planned," Lenardo said.
The Italian Festival began in 1971 in McAlester's Chadick Park.
"This was our 50th year," Lenardo noted. "Now, next year will be our 50th year.
"We appreciate everybody being faithful to us and we'll see you next year."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.