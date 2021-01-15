McAlester resident Loise Washington could not help but shed some tears as she watched the destruction at the U.S. Capitol building last week by members of a mob that broke into the historic building.
"I cried; I absolutely cried to see the desecration of that building," she said. "The vitriol and the hate — it was awful."
She felt especially sad at seeing one of the intruders with his boots propped up on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk in the speaker's office. While it wasn't the same desk that Carl Albert had used when he served as U.S. House Speaker, Washington believes the action occurred in the same office Albert utilized when he served as U.S House Speaker from 1971-1977.
During most of those years, Washington served as his deputy appointments secretary. She said she is almost certain that the House Speaker's used by Albert is the same one used by the current House Speaker today.
"I believe it is," Washington said. "I've been looking at some of my old pictures," she said of how she reached her conclusion.
At least it wasn't Speaker Albert's desk that the intruder propped his feet upon.
"Of course, the desk is different," Washington said. The desk Albert used when he served as U.S. House Speaker is currently housed at the University of Oklahoma, Washington said.
While Washington felt heartbroken to see what occurred at the nation's Capitol last week, she did not really feel surprised that emotions boiled over given the nation's political divide.
She described the situation as similar to a pan containing boiling water.
"It's been sizzling," Washington said — and no, she did not mean to use the word, simmering. "It's more than simmering," Washington said. "When you try and hold it back, the lid's going to pop."
"It's been sizzling for four years," Washington said.
Albert was the McAlester-based District 3 Congressman during the years he served as U.S. House Speaker. (McAlester is now in District 2.) Washington said Albert met with world leaders and dignitaries in the Speaker's office. While he also had a regular Congressional office at another location, Albert and his staff were often in the Speaker's office because of its proximity to the House Chamber, said Washington.
"Right off the House floor is the Speaker's room," Washington said.
She remembers Albert meeting with everyone from President-Elect Jimmy Carter to Queen Elizabeth II of Britain in the office.
Washington is concerned about the Capitol Police officers injured last week during the intrusion into the Capitol Building. Although she doubts anyone she knew back then is still on the force, she knew many who she figures were like them.
"The Capitol Police were my friends," Washington said. "I consider them an honorable group of people."
That's another thing that made watching reports of last week's violence personally difficult for her.
"It was hard to see; it's been a difficult week," she said.
"Six years of my life were spent in that office space," said Washington. "They were formative years that set me up for as I am now."
Washington said her work with Speaker Albert in the nation's Capitol is what made her current life possible today. When Albert retired from Congress and from the Speaker's position to return to Oklahoma, Washington — who is a native of Hugo — accepted an offer to come to McAlester and serve as his chief of staff at the office he maintained in the Carl Albert Federal Building after he retired.
Even after she moved to McAlester, Washington periodically returned to the nation's Capitol.
"I went back to D.C. to visit," she said, because she still had many friends in the city. "I went back when Tip O'Neill was speaker," she recalled. She also visited when Jim Wright and Tom Foley were serving in their tenures as House Speaker,
She is married to the Rev. Anthony Washington, who is pastor at Mount Triumph Baptist Church in McAlester and chairman of the Pittsburg County Holiday Commission, which organizes the Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Ceremony and the MLK Unity Banquet, traditionally held on the Friday and Saturday preceding Martin Luther King Day. Both events were canceled this year, due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
Loise Washington serves as director of the MLK Unity Choir in McAlester, in which people from throughout the community join together in song to celebrate Dr. King's legacy.
Washington said she does not draw her friendships along political lines. She wishes the rest of the nation would do the same.
"I have friends, Democrats and Republicans," said Washington.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
