It's what Oklahoma singer Isaac McClung calls a serendipitous moment.
He had finished playing a show at Spaceship Earth Coffee in downtown McAlester earlier this year and headed home when he had an inspirational thought.
"I was driving back to Stillwater," McClung said. Looking back on his well-received performance at Spaceship Earth, McClung thought it would be the perfect venue for his next major project.
"I thought 'I would like to record a live album there,'" McClung said.
The following week, Jeremy Beaver, co-owner of Spaceship Earth, phoned McClung and asked him if he would like to record a live album at the McAlester venue. McClung told Beaver he'd been thinking the same thing.
"It's pretty great how it turned out," McClung said.
Beaver agreed. "We were thinking the same thing at the same time," he said.
McClung is set to record his new live album at Spaceship Earth, 345 E. Choctaw Ave., during a show scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. As of Monday, there were only three tickets left, priced at $10 each.
Asked about the expected sellout, McClung said "It's been pretty great. I'm excited."
McClung plans to perform solo at the McAlester show, accompanying himself on guitar.
Some call McClung an indie/folk artist, which he doesn't consider far off the mark. His most recent album, "The Last Wildflowers," has garnered airplay on a variety of formats. A cut from the album, "Blood Money," has been featured on NPR's radio program called The Oklahoma Rock Show.
What led McClung to his initial idea of recording an album at Spaceship Earth?
"To be honest, McAlester has been a really wonderful place to me," McClung said. He's played several previous shows at Spaceship Earth, and he said he also performed at the venue when it was known as Prairie 345. McClung said the room has a great sound, which should serve him well as a live recording site.
McClung also performed in downtown McAlester in July 2021 at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival show headlined by Band of Heathens that also included local artist Josh Hass.
Although no official title has yet been set, McClung is leaning toward "Live at Spaceship Earth." He said Beaver and Spaceship Earth Coffee co-owner, Adam Gronwald have been supportive of his career, along with those who've attended some of his previous McAlester shows, so he would like to have the venue's name at the forefront.
McClung plans to record "a bunch of songs I've written recently" and some older ones as well. He expects to perform about two hours worth of material, although every song is not expected to be on the album. Some of the new songs are set to have their first release on the live album.
"It's a way to put out songs in a more unique way," McClung said. He hopes to give those who hear the album the experience of attending his live show.
Beaver thinks this could be the first live album professionally recorded for release at a McAlester venue. The show will be recorded locally by Cory Ford of SoundPrairie Pro Audio.
Beaver said as long as any tickets are left they will be available at https://spaceshipearth.coffee/. Anyone needing more information can contact Spaceship Earth at 918-715-4345.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
