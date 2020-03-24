Oklahoma U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Tulsa, urged everyone to take the COVID-19 coronavirus seriously, while he continued to work toward Senate passage of an economic stimulus package.
"There are people in McAlester and throughout Oklahoma that think this is not serious," Inhofe said of COVID-19. He said the numbers during a two-day period beginning Sunday underline how fast the coronavirus has been spreading.
In the U.S., there were 31,000 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, which grew to 41,000 by Monday, Inhofe said. The U.S. death rate was 390 on Sunday, then increased to 573 by Monday, he said.
Inhofe spoke by phone from Washington, D.C., where he remained to vote on passage of the Senate package — and he sounded confident an agreement could be reached between Republicans and Democrats.
"I think it will pass," Inhofe said early Tuesday. "We've added a few things they wanted."
Why does he think the package will pass now, when it didn't earlier?
"It has to," Inhofe said. "No one wants to take the political heat."
Inhofe said he strongly supports the Phase 3 version of the bill, which he said is a $1.6 trillion package including aid for small businesses, secured loans for some major industries, such as the airlines, and payments to most Americans.
That includes $1,200 for a single adult; $2,400 to a married couple and $500 per child.
Is a child defined by age?
Inhofe said it extends to when a child is no longer listed as a dependent on federal income tax returns.
Since not everyone can receive funds electronically, Inhofe expected checks to be dispersed by regular mail.
An important part of the package is aid to small businesses.
"Ninety-nine percent of the businesses in Oklahoma are small businesses," Inhofe said. Small business owners have told him and his staff they were having problems paying employee benefits, such as paid sick leave, for example, because of the loss of revenue related to the coronavirus.
"That's expensive for employers, and it's not their fault," Inhofe said. He said Phase 3 of the bill will greatly speed-up relief for small business operators.
Inhofe said the package includes $75 billion for hospitals and health care providers. Another $275 million will go to small and rural hospitals, he said. It also includes $3.5 billion for vaccine development and $2 billion for the nation's strategic stockpile for things such as masks, ventilators and gowns.
Inhofe said the measure includes $50 billion in secured loans for the passenger airline industry.
"We're not bailing them out," Inhofe said. "We had to make a decision whether we wanted passenger planes or not." He said the last flight he caught to Washington had only around 18 passengers on it, and the airline industry cannot continue at that rate.
He said $425 billion would go to the U.S. Treasury for anything the Senate overlooked.
Inhofe said he realizes that's lots of money. He's been named the most conservative member of the U.S. Senate by GovTrack, which rates senators on an ideology score.
"The areas where I've been a big spender is on defending American and infrastructure, roads and bridges," he said.
Inhofe maintains passing the new stimulus package is crucial to help business, industry, families and individuals during the CODID-19 pandemic.
