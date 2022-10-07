A local event and parade is set to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Chris Jacobs, vice chair of the Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee, said organizers hope people come to enjoy free food and learn more about the history and culture of Indigenous people at the event Monday in McAlester.
"We hope to bring culture to the people," Jacobs said. "We want to let people who may have questions know about the culture for some enlightenment on the Indigenous people who have been here."
A parade is set to start at 4:30 p.m. Monday — with participants lining up at 4 p.m. at the Ice House before taking a parade route to Chadick Park at South Third Street and East Chadick Avenue in McAlester.
Jacobs said the event at the park will start with a smudging or cleansing ceremony, with a holy man burning sage and asking the great spirit to watch over attendees.
Guest speaker Tawnya Frazier, who is a registered nurse with the Indian Health Service clinic in Wewoka, Oklahoma and lives in Ada, will address attendees about Indigenous history, culture and relevant laws.
The event will include social dancing, or Chahta hihla, that is designed to bring together people of all ages in a social atmosphere. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma states social dancing was also used to prepare for solemn occasions, like war or remembrance of difficult times in the past.
Some traditional dances will include the snake, raccoon and wedding dances, which Jacobs said each carries its own significance. He said the snake dance and other cultural items honoring snakes originated from tribal members seeing rattlesnakes as helpful because they killed pests and were fair to people with a warning rattle.
Animal dances often mimic their namesakes — such dancers darting in and out of a circle similar to playful raccoons, or forming a line that coils and uncoils in the snake dance.
Food available at the event includes fry bread, dumplings and more traditional Choctaw Nation foods.
The event will also include various presentations for anyone to come share Indigenous culture.
President Joe Biden last year became the first U.S. president to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day. He signed a proclamation hailing Native Americans' strength and culture — while also signing a proclamation for Christopher Columbus Day that recognized contributions of Italian Americans in general and noted the significance of honoring devastation Native Americans faced in the years afterward.
“For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the introduction and spread of disease, and more,” Biden wrote. “On this day, we recognize this painful past and recommit ourselves to investing in Native communities, upholding our solemn and sacred commitments to Tribal sovereignty, and pursuing a brighter future centered on dignity, respect, justice, and opportunity for all people.”
Anyone looking to get involved or help with the event can contact Jacobs at 918-470-8111 or Chairperson Nellie Meashintubby at 918-470-4269.
