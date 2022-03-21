Indianola student London Peterson smiled wide as she walked into the school’s library Monday after learning her artwork will represent Oklahoma in a national contest.
“I feel like I just had a big cup of coffee; I’m super excited,” the Indianola High School senior said. “It was a complete surprise.”
Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with Peterson’s parents and teachers were present Monday to help award Peterson after her painting of a Common goldeneye male duck won Best of Show for the state of Oklahoma in the Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program contest.
Phillip Stephenson, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and contest liaison for Oklahoma, presented Peterson with a plaque, ribbons, a gift card, and a book about mammals.
“London’s art piece competed against all students from K-12 through the entire state of Oklahoma and was selected as Best of Show,” Stephenson said. “Now, her image will represent the state of Oklahoma at the national competition against all other states and territories within the U.S.”
Prizes for the top three winners are given a scholarship with seniors also entered for the Sid Crawford Memorial Scholarship for junior duck stamp artists.
The winner of the national contest will be featured on the junior duck stamp with revenue from the sale of Junior Duck stamps supporting the recognition and environmental education activities for students who participate in the program.
Peterson said she is a self-taught artist who began designing art at a young age while living in Mexico.
“I grew up in Mexico and we put out hummingbird feeders and all these hummingbirds would come and one of my first memories as a kid is just these Ruby-throated hummingbirds coming to the feeder and just how beautiful they were,” Peterson said. “I feel like my love of wildlife kind of combined with my natural ability to kind of draw.”
She said she learned of the Junior Duck Stamp Contest five years ago after doing an internet search for “bird art contests.”
“So, I was like ‘OK, I’ll try that,”’ Peterson said.
Peterson said she won her age group her first year entering and has since won Oklahoma’s “Best of Show” for the past four years and finished in fourth place at the national level in 2021.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” said London’s father, Jarrod. “The fun thing is I see her work so hard, and through the ups and downs of stuff, she’s committed, and she’s committed to getting better. She’s really what she said, self-taught, so it’s fun to see her success.”
Peterson said she has been thinking about majoring in art and is deciding between the University of Tulsa or The University of Science in Arts in Chickasha.
She said her art abilities are not limited to just wildlife.
“I also do pet portraits for people, like commissions, and I will do people and real life like landscapes, but my definite favorite is wildlife,” Peterson said
While she works on a website to sell her artwork, Peterson said those who are interested in purchasing art from Peterson can find some of her work at Our Favorite Place art gallery in Eufaula. Anyone interested in commissioning Peterson for an art piece can contact her by emailing londonjpeterson04@gmail.com
Peterson said she wants other kids who think what they do isn’t good enough to compete to just enter.
“I want to encourage kids to just throw your hat in the ring,” Peterson said. “Even if you don’t win anything, it’s worth it because you learn so much.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
