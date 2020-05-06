Indianola school to celebrate seniors with ‘reverse parade’

A Pittsburg County school is celebrating its seniors with a reverse parade to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic forced school closures and event cancellations, meaning Indianola High School seniors missed out on their final baseball, softball, track seasons, and agriculture judging contests. The district also had to cancel its homecoming festivities this spring and a graduation ceremony is still tentatively postponed.
Indianola Public Schools Superintendent Adam Newman said school officials wanted to honor seniors in a safe environment and set a reverse parade for 7 p.m. Thursday — the original date for graduation ceremonies.
“We tried to think of what would be best for our kids as well as what was best for our community,” Newman said. “We wanted to figure out a way to honor so many kids that missed out on so many different things in their last quarter of the year.”
He said school officials did not want community members crowded together for the parade to potentially create a high risk of community spread of the virus.
Instead, Indianola decided to have friends and family of the 2020 graduates drive a parade route in their vehicles to celebrate the 20 seniors spread safely along the route in town.
“Friends and family can decorate cars, drive by and drop off gifts and whatnot, and this way they still stay in cars and we don’t have so many people gathered together,” Newman said.
The 20 members of the IHS Class of 2020 will stand in their caps and gowns in front of the elementary building facing the schools’ parking lot.
Law enforcement will officers will be at each end of the school.
The parade route will start at the east end of the school and go north along Ballpark Avenue before turning south onto First Street and then turning east onto South Street.
Newman said “at some point, we will have a graduation” but ceremony plans are on hold during the pandemic.
“We’re just glad for this opportunity for the kids to at least have something to celebrate their work — and not only their work, but the work of their parents,” Newman said. “It’s not just recognizing kids, it also recognizes the efforts the parents put into raising their kids, so we want to celebrate them and this milestone in their lives.
“We’re thankful to have an opportunity to do that,” he added.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
