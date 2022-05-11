Indianola’s Zachary Murrin named an Outstanding Graduate at Eastern’s Commencement Ceremony

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Zachary Murrin of Indianola was named the Outstanding Graduate for the Language, Humanities and Education Division during the college’s 2022 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Kristen Turner presented the award.
One graduate from each of the college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2022 Outstanding Graduates include Ashleigh Gay of Washington, OK, Agriculture Division; Adam Gomez of Wilburton, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; Austin Albright of Chickasha, OK, Business Division; Jessica Raper of McAlester, OK, Nursing Division; and Maggie Armstrong of McAlester, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Murrin graduated in the top 10 percent of his class with an associate degree in English. He maintained a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll each of his semesters at Eastern. Murrin is a Regent’s Academic Scholarship recipient, the top institutional scholarship awarded at Eastern, and the scholarship will follow him to his next institution as he completes his bachelor’s degree.
Zachary is the son of Robert and Angie Murrin. In the fall, he plans to attend Southeastern Oklahoma State University to complete a bachelor’s degree in English. His career goal is to become an English teacher.
