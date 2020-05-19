Valedictorian: Evelyn Renee Mendes
Evelyn is the son of John and Dusty Mendes. Evelyn has attended Indianola High School since sixth grade. Prior to that she lived in Montana. Evelyn plans on attending Oklahoma University to become a pediatric doctor.
Co-salutatorian: Eli Prince
Eli is the son of Frank and Jana Weeks of Crowder. His brothers are Ethan Prince and Austin Weeks. Eli has a 4.12 grade point average. He has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years and active in athletics. His future plans include going to Eastern Oklahoma State College his first year, then transferring to Connors State College where he will apply to the physical therapy assistant program. He was awarded the presidential leadership tuition waiver from Connors State College in Warner and the Rising Star Scholarship from Eastern.
Co-salutatorian: Cooper Lynn James Mitchell
Cooper is the son of Cody and Rhonda Mitchell and Chris and Dena Shirley. Cooper has attended Indianola since pre-K. Cooper would like to become a physical therapist and plans on attending Eastern in the fall and then transferring to a larger university to complete his degree.
