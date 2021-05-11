Indianola High School recently announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
David Augustus Ward is the 2021 Valedictorian of Indianola High School with a GPA of 4.2. He is the son of Jeremy Ward and Shawnda Ward. He is also the brother of Gracie Ward. His achievements include Senior Class President, FFA President for the past three years, Student Council President, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Worship Leader, and he is a member of the Academic Team. He has been a member of FFA for five years, National Honor Society for four years, High School Student Council for four years, FCA member for four years, and an Academic Team member for four years. David has been successful in many FFA activities including livestock judging, prepared public speaking, opening and closing ceremonies, and showing livestock. David’s future goals are to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. He plans to be on the livestock judging team there and to eventually pursue a career in Veterinary Medicine.
Melanie Grace Box is the 2021 Salutatorian of Indianola High School with a GPA of 4.02. She is the daughter of Matthew and Jennifer Box and Shari Box. She is also the older sister of Zach Wilson, Bethany Box, Zoey Wilson, and Wyle Box. Her achievements include FFA Vice President for the past three years, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leader and a member of the National Honor Society. She has been a member of FFA for 5 years, 4-H for 10 years, Student Council for 9 years, Academic Team for 3 years, Varsity Basketball for 3 years, Varsity Softball for 3 years, FCA for 4 years, and National Honor Society for 4 years. Melanie has also been successful in several FFA activities such as livestock judging, prepared public speaking, and opening and closing ceremonies. Melanie’s future plans are to attend Eastern Oklahoma State College where she will be a member of the livestock judging team and pursue a degree in agricultural communications.
The Indianola High School Baccalaureate services are 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Indianola School Gymnasium. The graduation services are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
EDITOR'S NOTE: School officials can send graduate information to editor@mcalesternews.com
