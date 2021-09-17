A retired corrections officer hopes to help raise funds for prison employees with an upcoming car show.
Randy Roden said the Inaugural OSP Car Show set for 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 25 will benefit employees at prisons in McAlester — and he thinks awards for the show winners are fitting.
"We have some really cool trophies," Roden said with a chuckle.
Car registration costs $25 per vehicle and judges will award a trophy with a prison ball on it to the top 25 chosen by judges. Registration is available on the day of the event.
Roden, a longtime McAlester resident, said OSP Warden Jim Farris is also set to pick his favorite vehicle at the event.
The car show will not be held on OSP grounds — instead with cars lining West Street on the east side of prison grounds. Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, he said.
Roden said proceeds from the event will benefit the employee funds at both OSP and Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.
The retired corrections officer said he enjoys participating in car shows — taking his vehicles decked out like the Mystery Machine and a classic Batmobile to several shows.
Roden said he hopes the event brings attention to the recent upgrades made to OSP and brings in people from out of town to enjoy some fun.
Roden said OSP and the former prison museum added to McAlester's tourism appeal.
"The biggest tourist attraction we have in McAlester is that prison," Roden said. "People come to town, if they're driving down the highway and know it's here they'll drive by and stop and take pictures of it."
