Voting by early in-person absentee ballot in advance of the upcoming June 30 primary and runoff elections is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday beneath a tent set up outside the Pittsburg County Election Board office.
Early in-person absentee balloting is set from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Casting the ballots outside the election board office, where early voting is normally held, is among measures put in place to protect election workers and the public against the spread of COVID 19.
"There's going to be a big tent," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.
Absentee ballot voting boards, consisting of a Democrat and Republican, will be on hand for the early voting.
"With such a big election, we're going to have two boards," Barnes said.
When those wanting to cast an in-person absentee ballot arrive at the site, election workers plan to have desks set up at both the main and side entrances to the county election board office.
"They will first have to fill out an absentee ballot application," Barnes said of voters wanting to cast an early in-person ballot. Election workers will review applications and voters will then be sent to one of the two absentee ballot election boards, where they will be asked to show a valid ID prior to receiving a ballot, said Barnes.
Asked about plans designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Barnes said "Our absentee voting boards will be doing precautions."
Social distancing is encouraged. Plans call for election workers to wear masks or other facial barriers. Whether voters wear protective masks will be up to them.
"We are encouraging voters to wear masks, but they are not required to," Barnes said.
Once again, the Democrat Party has approved letting voters registered as Independents cast ballots in the Democratic Primary, while the Republican Primary is restricted to those who are registered Republicans.
For those who do not cast an absentee ballot, plans call for all regular polling places to be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Local, county and statewide elections are among measures on the ballot.
The Pittsburg County Election Board is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 101, in McAlester. Anyone needing more information can contact the election board at 918-423-3877.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
