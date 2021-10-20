Deanna Coxsey demonstrates a fighter's tenacity and the resolute spirit to back it up in her determination to continue as a survivor.
Her T-shirt says it all: "I am a warrior."
She's already completed several rounds of medical procedures and she's ready to complete the others in her battle to obtain a future medical diagnosis to declare her cancer free.
While it could prove challenging at any times, it's proven to be particularly so during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coxsey underwent her latest surgery during the week that began on Oct. 11.
"I'm doing OK," she said several days prior.
"It's day-by-day and phase-by-phase," she said. "Survival is the key."
Coxsey wanted to share her story during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, hoping it may prove beneficial to women who face the same challenges, or hopefully to help prevent some from facing them in the first place.
A surgical procedure earlier this month was the latest round in a series of procedures and treatments Coxsey's faced since hearing the cancer diagnosis. She started chemotherapy in March, with a particularly potent mix nicknamed the Red Devil.
"I completed 12 rounds in the first phase of chemotherapy," she said. "I'll have the surgery phase, then 12 more rounds of chemotherapy." She may also have to undergo radiation treatments after the chemotherapy is completed.
Whatever it takes, Coxsey is ready to do whatever is needed.
"I was told in January 2021 that it would be one and one-half years of treatment," Coxsey said. "Then another three-to-five years of treatment to keep the cancer from reoccurring.
She's heard a lot of medical terminology since the diagnosis of invasive ductal carcinoma. Since her illness is hormone-based, she is undergoing prolonged treatments.
Coxsey said she knew something was amiss during a self-examination last December, when she found a lump in her right breast.
"I went to see the doctor on December 21st," she said. "I had a mammogram the very next week, with a biopsy procedure on Dec. 31.
On Jan. 4, she received a phone call from her personal physician, Dr. Stacy Scroggins, who related the diagnosis to her. Coxsey still recalls recalls the way she felt when she heard the results.
"It was very surreal," Scroggins said. "You don't realize a medical diagnosis can change your world so drastically. It was overwhelming, to say the least."
Coxsey though, had a source of strength, a veritable wellspring of strength, to see her through.
"I'm a very strong Christian woman," she said. "I thought 'why me?' for a small period, then the Lord spoke to me, 'There's a reason,' and from that moment it became a fight of survival for me."
She first shared the news with her two children. "They were very positive," she said. "I was determined to survive."
However, she had no idea how she would accomplish that at the time.
"You're in the middle of COVID," she said, referring to the pandemic that was keeping many hospitals full at the time.
"You've just been told you have cancer. What do I do? Where do I go? Who's going to take care of my kids and husband?" Coxsey felt determined to do whatever it took to survive.
"You get on the roller coaster and ride," she said.
Answers began formulating when Dr. Scroggins sent out referrals, basically, notices to hospitals and other medical facilities that she had a patient with a cancer diagnosis, asking what options they had to offer and did they have space available for her.
The first responses were not encouraging. Even the McAlester Regional Medical Center had nothing available at the time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Then she received a call from one of the most highly-regarded medical facilities in the nation, the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
"They had a cancellation," Coxsey said. "They could get me in."
Next: The battle begins.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
