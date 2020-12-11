The city of McAlester's Hunter Park project has been given a substantial boost through a grant from the state Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.
TSET has awarded a $20,000 grant to the city for improvements at the park.
City of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo applied for the grant on behalf of the city. Giacomo applied to TSET's Healthy Incentive Program Grant for Communities and the city received official notification it will receive the award.
TSET awarded the grant "to improve several components of a seven-acre park in a low income and historically minority neighborhood to improve health and quality of life for citizens."
Michael J. Hunter Memorial Park is a 7.6 acre park at Fourteenth Street and Chickasaw Avenue, adjacent to the former L'Ouverture High School. It's named for Michael Hunter who was killed in action in 1967 while serving with the U.S. military in Vietnam.
The city of McAlester has been working in cooperation with a community group to make upgrades at the park. While the community has been raising funds for a new memorial in Hunter's honor, the city is helping with physical improvements, many of which are still in the planning stages.
Assistant McAlester City Manager Toni Ervin said the city is focused on several projects.
One is having broken glass shards removed from the park. The city plans to contract with a professional company for the glass removal, which will have to go through the bidding process.
"Our street department has put down a concrete pad" where a new picnic table will be placed, Ervin said. Other picnic tables are beneath pavilions which will be re-furbished, near where the barbecue grills are in place.
Plans are to also make the park handicapped accessible. That includes plans for the additions of wood chips instead of sand in playground areas. Plans are to add handicapped accessible ramps as well.
More playground improvements are planned.
"We're putting in brand new swings," Ervin said.
Plans also call for the wading pool at Hunter Park to be closed and replaced with a splash pad. New signs are in the process of being placed around the park.
The city has a project team in place which includes representatives from the city's parks, stormwater and streets departments.
"We're going to have some new signs and we're going to redo the flag pole," Ervin said.
It's on ongoing project and some of the work may be done in the spring, she said. City employees are enthused about the upgrades.
"The natural beauty there is amazing," Ervin said. "It's a really nice park."
She gave Giacomo credit for pursuing the TSEP grant and obtaining the $20,000 grant to be used on the Hunter Park project..
"Stephanie is amazing in applying for this grant," Ervin said. "This is one of her projects she is passionate about. It's wonderful we can do more for Hunter Park."
The city of McAlester previously received a $100,000 TSET grant for Mullen Park based on a grant application from Pam Kirby, who is now deceased. Giacomo said at the time of the Mullen Park grant, a $100,000 cap was in place for TSET community grants.
"Since that time, TSET increased that amount to $120,000," she said. Giacomo successfully applied for the additional $20,000 on the city's behalf.
"It's a very high standard to get the grant," Giacomo said. "We have to meet a very high standard not only at the city, but also our partners in education ands business." For example, all the public education facilities in McAlester must have smoke-free campuses, said Giacomo. That includes McAlester Public Schools, the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College and the Kiamichi Technology Center.
The Tobacco Settlement and Endowment Trust was created as a state trust with payments the state received from the tobacco industry resulting from a settlement agreement between the tobacco industry and 46 states. Giacomo said the TSET grant for Hunter Park should be beneficial for McAlester residents who utilize it.
"Every amount of money invested in our parks is a chance for our residents to lead healthier lives," Giacomo said, "The more we get outside, the more we lead healthier lives."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
