Reed Marcum wants to continue helping families faced with tragedy in his community.
The McAlester High School freshman raised more than $21,000 to help local families impacted by pediatric cancer and to offer scholarships. He presented the proceeds from the fundraiser's second year to the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation and the Hudson Strong Foundation and said he hopes the event continues to grow.
"I want to just keep doing this for as along as I can," Marcum said Tuesday.
The project started last year after Marcum learned about Hudson Campbell, a 2-year-old Eufaula boy who died of pediatric cancer in 2018.
Marcum said his mother, Angie Miller, introduced him to Campbell's story through Facebook posts and soon decided he wanted to help raise awareness — and funds to go directly to those impacted by pediatric cancer.
"I was like 'OK I can do something to help raise a little money,'" Marcum said.
The event grew this year to include MacKenna "Kenna" Faith Mattioda, who was born with a congenital heart disease called Ebstein Anomaly.
Mattioda also suffers from pulmonary valve atresia and pulmonary artery stenosis, leading to multiple open-heart surgeries, supportive surgeries and a lot of time spent in the hospital.
The Mattioda family shared the following on social media:
"Despite her diagnosis, battles, and prognosis from birth, she is and has overcome for 9 years! Unfortunately, her heart is getting weaker and tired with no more viable options to help her stay with us for 9 more years. Kenna may have only have a year or less left due to the decline of her heart function. If you’ve ever met her, you have been in the presence of true joy. Her joy, smile, and personality are bigger than life and will light up any room. She doesn’t know she’s sick and if you didn’t know better, you wouldn’t either because she is so joyful! “
Marcum wanted to help the Mattioda family through the fundraiser and the foundation agreed to give half the proceeds from a silent auction to support the family.
The silent auction included 216 items and raised a total of $21,806.02.
Marcum is a freshman at McAlester High School, where he is on the mock trial team, drama club, and plays football.
He also organizes an annual backpack giveaway with his dad, J. Michael Miller, that offers students returning to school some supplies to start the year. This year's event offered more than 4,000 backpacks for students.
Marcum also organizes an annual toy drive every holiday that offers free toys to children.
