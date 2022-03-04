Shawn Howard will no longer have an interim tag after being appointed as McAlester Regional Health Center’s CEO.
The McAlester native served as the hospital’s top executive in an interim capacity since January before the MRHC Authority Board of Trustees appointed him to the role this week. Howard said he is honored to lead his hometown hospital.
“The ability to give back to my community and have a role in something so important to our community, so important to my family, this is a blessing,” Howard said. “It’s a true honor for me to be asked to serve in this way.”
“The MRHCA Board of Trustees is pleased to announce our unanimous selection of T. Shawn Howard as the new CEO of the organization,” Mary Shannon, Chairman of the MRHCA board of trustees, said in a press release. “Mr. Howard has served the hospital in various capacities over time and is well prepared for this important role. His knowledge of the institution, demonstrated leadership, strong character, and creative energy makes us eager to see continuing forward progress in the provision of high quality healthcare in the southeast regional of Oklahoma.”
MRHC is a 149-bed general public trust hospital serving more than eight counties in Southeast Oklahoma with more than 800 employees to offer myriad health services.
The hospital expanded services during a period when rural hospitals nationwide closed at high rates — which Howard said is how he believes MRHC will continue to grow.
“If it’s something viable, we’re providing that service here,” Howard said. “The viability of the hospital and keeping the community close to its family is how we have grown and how we will continue to grow.”
MRHC built a $13 million Emergency Department, opened the Southeast Clinic in downtown McAlester, and made several upgrades in labs and radiology in recent years.
The hospital also has the first 3-D mammography unit in Southeast Oklahoma and has a level 2 stroke care designation.
“I love this hospital not only for the healthcare of our community but for the economic development of our community,” Howard said, adding a premier healthcare system attracts businesses.
Howard said he wants to focus on continuing to improve access to healthcare through increased telehealth services and partnerships to provide more services to the community.
He said MRHC will continue working to take advantage of technology innovations and provide resources for community members to start healthcare early.
“We want to educate our community, we want to put resources out into our community to where we start healthcare at home,” Howard said.
Howard graduated from McAlester High School in 1991 and went to on to earn a master’s in business administration while spending his entire career in Southeast Oklahoma.
He is an active member in LifeCare Health Systems, McAlester Economic advisory committee, American College of Healthcare Executives, and serves on the Murray State College School of Applied Science advisory committee.
He has held several positions at MRHC, including oversight of marketing, environmental services, therapy services, lab services, plant operations, project management and strategic planning.
Howard became interim CEO in January after David Keith stepped down from the hospital’s lead role and transitioned to being a strategic advisor to its board.
Keith served as CEO at MRHC since September 2011 and previously told the News-Capital he has worked in health care for 39 years. He has supported Howard in the transition to becoming CEO.
Howard thanked Keith for his guidance and stakeholders and board members for their support.
He said partnerships with Oklahoma Heart Hospital, University of Oklahoma Health, Caring Hands, the state and county health departments, and many more help MRHC provide vital services for the community.
Howard said his goal is to provide as many services possible so community members don’t have to travel long distances.
He is married to Dr. Misty Branam, a McAlester High School graduate who is an internal medicine provider at MRHC, and they have three children — which he said further motivates him to provide key healthcare services.
“I want the area that I live in to have the best healthcare in the state — for myself, my family, and for my community,” Howard said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
