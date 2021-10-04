This information is presented to provide an example of what may happen during an emergency so that you are better prepared for what to expect when you call 911.
None of the information provided is meant as a guarantee of what will happen during any emergency or incident.
Remember, you are in the best position to make decisions regarding your safety and should do what you decide is safest always and above all else. There are 3 things you can do to get the most help and the fastest response in an emergency:
Call 911 For Emergencies Only - 911 should be called for incidents where it is vital that units respond immediately including: Fires, any Medical Problems, Car Wrecks, and Law Enforcement
incidents that are in progress, that have just occurred, or where a suspect is in the area. In order to answer the numerous Emergency calls that are made every moment as quickly as possible with the limited number of 911 phone lines and 911 Call-Takers in any community, calling 911 for any reason other than reporting an Emergency is prohibited.
Know the location of the Emergency and the phone number you are calling from, and tell this to the Call-Taker immediately - A 911 Call-Taker first needs the address or intersection where the Emergency is so that in case the call is disconnected, Responders can still be dispatched. Phone companies do not always provide the Caller's location to 911 Centers. The 911 Call-Taker will also ask for the phone number you are calling from in case the call is disconnected.
Listen to the Call-Taker, provide the information they ask for, and if you can do so safely, follow their instructions - 911 Call-Takers are highly trained and only ask for information that is vital for Responders. Following instructions from the Call-Taker does not prevent Responders from being dispatched. When you call 911, remaining in control of your emotions, following the Call-Takers instructions, and providing the Call-Taker with all the information they ask for provides the best help to those in need.
During the extreme stress of an Emergency, it can be easy to forget your address and phone number. The form below can be printed, completed, copied, and posted throughout your house or workplace so this vital information may be at hand when an Emergency strikes. Include the correct assigned 911 address, apartment number, city, state, zip code, and phone number with area code. Only post this information where it cannot be seen from outside of your house or business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.