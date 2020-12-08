District 15 State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, and District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, will host a public meeting on redistricting state House seats at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the JI Stipe Center, 801 N. 9th St., McAlester, OK 74501. The agenda is listed below.
It's part of a series of town hall meetings the Oklahoma House of Representatives Redistricting Committee and its eight regional subcommittees will hold throughout the state in December and January, before the 2021 legislative session begins.
The purpose is to encourage public input in the redistricting process. By law, the Legislature must redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every 10 years immediately following the decennial Census. The meetings are open to anyone who would like to attend.
Randleman is chair of the Southeast Oklahoma Subcommittee, while Grego serves as vice chair.
“As elected representatives that serve the people of our districts, we want to redraw the districts according to the population changes reported through the 2020 census and based on input from people in the district,” Randleman said.
“We encourage everyone to attend Wednesday’s (Dec. 16) meeting to discuss the new legislative district lines for the next decade. I hope everyone participates in this democratic process, whether by attending the meeting or submitting comments to the House Redistricting Office for the committee to review.”
Other members of the Southeast Oklahoma Subcommittee include District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-Stuart; State Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Idabel; State Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane; State Rep. Dustin Roberts, R-Durant and State Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener.
McAlester and Pittsburg County are represented by Grego in District 17 and Smith in District 18, with Randleman representing a portion of northern Pittsburg County in District 15.
Items on the McAlester meeting agenda include:
• Welcome and introductions
• Redistricting briefing
• Questions and comments from the public
• Closing remarks
A recording of the meeting will be made available on the House website following the meeting. Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov. All comments and public testimony from the town hall meeting will be shared with the committee. Questions about the meeting can be directed to the House Redistricting Office at (405) 962-7808.
The Southeast Oklahoma Subcommittee will host a second meeting in Lane on Jan. 5, 2021. More details will be released at a later time.
A complete list of redistricting meetings can be found at: https://www.okhouse.gov/Documents/Districts/House%20Public%20Meeting%20Schedule%202020-2021.pdf.
Information about other meetings scheduled across the state can be found by visiting the House Redistricting Website or contacting the House Redistricting Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.