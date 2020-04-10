A nondescript tent set up at the McAlester Regional Health Center could prove crucial if extra hospital beds should be needed at the facility.
Members of the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management and the McAlester Fire Department joined to set up the hospital tent and to equip it, as well as test it and make sure all the equipment is working properly in case the extra beds and space are needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of midday Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said a total of eight positive cases have been reported in Pittsburg County, since testing for COVID-19 began in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said 1,794 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state as of early Friday, with 88 total deaths statewide.
Although the hospital tent was not needed as of Friday, emergency workers wanted to have it up and operational before any need for it arises.
It's 19 feet wide and 20 feet long — not a huge tent by some standards, but begin enough to provide some relief if the McAlester hospital should get into an overflow situation.
Emergency workers call the hospital tent the Western Shelter. It's provided with a generator as well as heating and air units, said Assistant McAlester Fire Chief Benny Brooks, who is assisting with operations at the Emergency Management Center.
The hospital tent came from the Oklahoma State Department of Health in response to a need to develop additional hospital space, said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
Brooks, McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer and Enloe with assistance from a city of McAlester work crew set up the tent and made sure all the equipment was in place so the equipment could be properly tested.
"Everything works good," Brooks said. "The electrical, lighting, it all worked good.
"Whenever they need it, it will be ready to go."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.