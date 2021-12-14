By James Beaty
Managing Editor
McAlester city councilors discussed measures related to the McAlester Regional Health Center resulting in a failed motion to table a call for an investigation.
Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden placed an item on the council’s Tuesday night meeting agenda calling for city councilors to “consider and act to request an investigation of the hospital.”
Roden spoke at length about items from previous McAlester Regional Health Center Board of Trustees meeting minutes before moving to table his item. His motion to table failed with a 3-3 vote so it will not be carried over to the next meeting.
Another item requested by Roden called for city councilors to consider and act to place on file an MRHCA Board letter sent to the McAlester City Council dated Nov. 4, 2021, signed by the MRHC Authority Board Chairman Mary Shannon. Councilors unanimously voted to pass the measure.
Shannon sent the Nov. 4 letter to McAlester Mayor John Browne, with copies to the city council, in the wake of Roden bringing up the possibility of selling the McAlester Regional Health Center at several previous city council meetings. MRHC is a trust of the city of McAlester.
In a copy of the the letter obtained by the News-Capital, Shannon said she was was conveying the wishes of the MRHCA Board.
“The board has asked that I convey to the city administration and council our unanimous lack of interest in selling or leasing the McAlester Regional Health Center at this time,” Shannon said in the letter. “It has been apparent that some members of the city council may see this as an option and have investigated the opportunity with others.
“We would respectfully ask that you redirect this conservation to the MRHC Board of Trustees,” Shannon continues in the letter. “As you are aware, the trust indenture of MRHC, as required by Oklahoma law, prohibits the city, as a beneficiary, from engaging in any business on behalf of the MRHCA.
“Discussions about the sale or lease of the hospital without the express knowledge and direction of the MRHCA Board would be inappropriate and unwanted,” Shannon said in the letter. “I am confident your legal counsel can confirm the legalities of the trust indenture.
“If at any time the MRHCA Board does decide that a sale or lease of the hospital is in our best interest, your office will be contacted immediately, and engagement requested. Until then, we would ask you to convey our position to the city council,” Shannon continued. She concluded with an offer for anyone with questions to contact her or MRHC President and CEO David Keith.
Also in the Nov. 4 letter, Shannon refers to an action item during the Oct. 26 meeting of the council, seeking discussion and possible action to approve an amended and restated Trust indenture for the hospital, and approval of a trust construction to confirm changes the McAlester Regional Health Center Trust Authority wanted the council to approve.
Prior to the Oct. 26 vote regarding proposed changes to hospital’s trust indenture, Attorney Karen Reiger, representing MRHCA, said a reason for one proposed change was to expand the pool of potential candidates who could be appointed to the MRHCA Board. Currently, it is limited to those who live within the McAlester city limits.
Browne said the reason for the proposed change is that it is sometimes difficult to find knowledgable individuals willing to serve who live inside the city limits, while others who are willing may live barley outside the city limits of McAlester.
Other proposed changes included “modernizing and updating” the indenture to agree with changes in state statutes; allowing for the expansion of activities; streamlining the officers of the board and changing the approval from trustor to approval to that of the council, with part of the reason being the trustor is deceased.
During the Oct. 26 meeting Vice Mayor Cully Stevens made a motion to approve the measure, seconded by Mayor Browne. Although more city councilors voted in favor of passing the proposed changes to the hospital’s trust indenture than opposed it, the measure still failed, with three councilors voting in favor, two voting against it and another abstaining.
Since it takes at least four “yes” votes to pass a resolution, it failed.
Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard had joined with Stevens and Mayor Browne to vote in favor of the proposed changes, while Roden and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright voted against them. Ward 2 Councilor, Weldon Smith, who is a member of the MRHCenter Authority Board, abstained.
In the Nov. 4 letter, Shannon thanked the mayor for supporting what she called the MRHCA Board’s efforts “to modernize and clarify the trust indenture.”
She said although there was a disappointing result from the first effort, “the MRHCA Board plans to submit another request to the council sometime after the first of the year.
“Perhaps with additional education and discussion, the results will be more favorable,” Shannon said in the letter. “In the meanwhile, we will continue operating under the current trust indenture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.