Hospital nursing chief says industry faced challenges

Nurses faced unprecedented challenges in the last couple of years and it took a toll.
Kim Stout, chief nursing officer at McAlester Regional Health Center, said nurses saw more death than they ever had before the COVID-19 pandemic — including the southeast Oklahoma hospital which operated at full capacity at various times in the past two years due to spikes in cases amid staffing shortages.
Stout compared the fatigue, stress and mental standing of nurses wrought form the pandemic to somewhat of a post-traumatic stress disorder.
"The emotional trauma of seeing more death than what we've ever seen as nurses, it's much like those that may be in the military out on the battle field," Stout said. "That's what we felt like we were in."
At one point in the first two years of the pandemic, MRHC didn't any COVID-19 collection kits and didn't have enough people to staff the facility's last remaining ventilator as 17 others were already being used.
The hospital hired 93 nurses in 90 days around that time — but also lost 83 nurses in that span as some left the industry, others retired, and medical facilities competed with each other to hire staff amid the pandemic.
Stout said nurses had to quickly determine which COVID-19 patients were the sickest and for which they could provide the most care.
She said the pandemic induced unprecedented stress on nurses and she wanted to focus on personal conversations with nurses on how to handle the stresses.
Stout said she initially chose nursing school because she wanted to help people.
She graduated nursing school in 1996 and worked her first year of nursing school at MRHC — but said her father being killed was a major turning point in her career.
"It was an eye opener for me at a very young age, because I was like 21, as to you never know how another person is feeling," Stout said. "I knew what empathy was at that point. I didn't know before. I was always kind to my patients, but I didn't understand how they felt until that moment."
Stout said she was too young to understand the grieving process until that point — when she learned to understand the shock, anger, disbelief and more that came with it.
She said nurses often faces people who unload their grief or anger on the health professionals, but her understanding of grief helped her to handle those moments.
"I don't let it bother me because I know what it feels like to be there," Stout said. "I get it."
MRHC is a 149-bed general public trust hospital serving more than eight counties in southeast Oklahoma with more than 800 employees to offer myriad health services.
The hospital expanded services during a period when rural hospitals nationwide closed at high rates — including the construction of a $13 million Emergency Department, opening the Southeast Clinic in downtown McAlester, adding the first 3-D mammography unit in Southeast Oklahoma, and making several upgrades in labs and radiology in recent years.
Stout said she enjoys seeing the rural hospital continue to grow with local people like herself rising through the ranks.
She is from Kinta, just northeast of Oklahoma, while CEO Shawn Howard is a McAlester High School graduate who was relatively elevated to the role.
Stout said nursing is her passion and she hopes people can realize everything nurses do in healthcare.
"Some recognition or a simple thank you can go so far," Stout said. she said the MRHC leadership team planned ways to recognize and thank nurses and staff.
But she said thanks from patients and the public can mean much more sometimes.
"People don't realize how long a thank you can go with nurses and it goes a long ways," Stout said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.