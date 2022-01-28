The document that created the McAlester Regional Health Center Authority defines the relationship between the city and the McAlester Regional Health Center.
Dated Aug. 11, 1969, it's titled as "Declaration of Trust of McAlester Regional Health Care Authority."
The 16-page Declaration of Trust states who is in charge of the facility and how it is to operate. It also defines who is the Beneficiary, what the Trust consists of duties of the MRHC Board of Trustees.
On page 2, the document states: "The name of this Trust shall be, and the Trustees thereof in their representative fiduciary capacity shall be designated as, The McAlester Regional Health Center Authority."
"Under that name, the Trustees shall, so far as practicable, conduct all business and execute all instruments in writing, and otherwise perform their duties and functions, in execution of this Trust."
The document also states the city of McAlester is considered the Beneficiary and the Beneficiary Municipality.
Section V defines the Trust Estate: "The Trust Estate shall consist of all money, property (real, personal and/or mixed), rights, choses in action, contracts, leases, privileges, franchises, benefits and all other things of value (whether or not above described) presently in or hereafter coming into the hands, or under the control, of the Trustees pursuant to the provisions of this instrument or by virtue of the Trusteeship herein declared."
Section VI states there shall be nine individuals on the Board of Trustees and that all nine members shall reside within the boundaries of the McAlester city limits. It also outlines duties of the Trustees, including:
(b) "The Trustees shall collect and receive all property, money, rents, and income of all kinds belonging to or due the Trust Estate, and shall use the same solely for the purposes, and the furtherance of the purposes, set forth in Section III of this instrument, and not otherwise,
(c)" The Trustees shall take and hold title to all property at any time belonging to the Trust in the names of the Trustees or in the name of the Authority and shall have and exercise exclusively the management and control of the same for the use and benefit of the Beneficiary Municipality, as provided herein, in the execution of the purposes of this Trust; and the right of the Trustees to manage, control and ad- minister the said Trust, its property, assets and business shall be absolute and unconditional and free from any direction, control or management by the Beneficiary Municipality, or any person or persons whomsoever."
On page 13, the document goes into detail regarding the relationship between the city and the hospital and also defines the roles of each as related to the document. It begins in Section (a) by stating precisely how "Beneficiary" and "Beneficiary Municipality" are to be defined in the document.
"The terms 'Beneficiary' and 'Beneficiary Municipality' as used in this instrument denote the incorporated city of McAlester, Pittsburg County, state of Oklahoma, and likewise shall denote any municipality entity which hereafter may succeed said incorporated city as the governing authority of the territory lying within the municipal boundaries of said incorporated city on the effective date of this instrument."
In addition, the document places limitations on the city's action regarding the Trust Estate and the MRHC Trustees.
Section (b) states "The Beneficiary shall have no legal claim or right to the Trust Estate, or any part thereof, against the Trustees or anyone holding under them;" and then includes additional details, regarding whether the city of McAlester, as the Beneficiary has the right to conduct business on behalf of the hospital:
• "Neither shall the Beneficiary, as such, have any power or authority, power or right whatsoever to do or transact any business whatsoever for, or on behalf of, or binding upon, the Trustees or the Trust Estate."
• "Neither shall the Beneficiary have the right to control or direct the actions of the Trustees in respect to the Trust Estate, or any part thereof," the document continues.
• "Nor shall the Beneficiary have any right to demand any partition or distribution of the Trust Estate, or any part thereof," the document states.
It then cotinues: "The Beneficiary shall be entitled solely to the benefits of this Trust as administered by the Trustees hereunder and at the termination of the Trust as provided herein and then only, the Beneficiary shall receive the residue of the Trust Estate."
That follows with more clarification regarding the city.
"Notwithstanding, anything in the aforesaid appearing to the contrary, no provision in this instrument and/or of the acceptance of beneficial interest and/or of the acceptance of beneficial interest thereunder by the governing body of said Beneficiary limiting, restricting or denying any authority, power or right of the Beneficiary of said Trust in relation to the administration thereof, is intended, or shall be construed or interpreted to to effect a surrender, of any of the sovereign governmental powers of the state of Oklahoma or of the Beneficiary Municipality."
The document then continues with "but any and all provisions of this trust instrument are intended, and shall be applied, to relate solely to the proprietary rights and property interests of the said Beneficiary, in trust, as distinguished from the sovereign governmental powers and authority.
"Moreover, is is further agreed that nothing contained in this Declaration of Trust and/or in the acceptance of Beneficial Interest thereunder shall be construed, interpreted or applied as intending to grant to the Trustees hereunder an exclusive franchise in relation to any powers, rights or authority of the Trustees under this Trust instrument."
Signing the document in 1969 were Trustor Leon C. Belote along with members of the first MRHC Board of Trustees, including Clark Bass, Dr. C.E. Lively, Robert Layden, James Rosso, Bill J. Harris, C. L.. Priddy, Dr. H.V. Schaff, Dr. Leroy Milton and Don. C. Phelps.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.