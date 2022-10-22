Hope House, Shared Blessings hosts open houses

Hope House is known as a shelter for homeless women and their children — but it's much more than that.
Shared Blessings Week continues Monday, Oct. 24, with the Hope House Open House. It's set from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hope House, 1210 E. Cherokee Ave.
"Come see the place where lives are changed," said Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker. It's a come-and-go event and refreshments will be served, Walker said.
Hope House is close to finishing an expansion project to significantly increase the number of women and their children who can stay at the facility.
"We're nearing completion of a major expansion that will double our capacity from 12 women to 25 women and their children," Walker said. No new building is being constructed, but rather previously unused parts of the existing facility on Cherokee Avenue are being renovated and upgraded.
"We've been using half the facility," Walker said. "This will double our capacity from 6,000 to 12,000 square feet."
Ministry Coordinator Tina Adams and Development Coordinator Christi Walker work together on Hope House.
"It's a homeless shelter for women and children with programs that help women get back on their feet," Adams said.
Christi Walker spoke of how Hope House is designed to work,
"We like to work with women and children for the long-term," she said. "They can stay for up to a year if they make progress."
Such progress entails various stages depending on each woman's situation. "We have worked through the homeless process all the way where to they have stable homes and stable jobs," Walker said.
"We like to call it a program instead of just a shelter," she said. "It's a life-changing process."
Hope House began 13 years ago to literally give Hope to homeless women and their children. Founders included Karla Brock, Melissa Tidwell, Nancy McGowan, Kenny Sherrill and Bill Derichsweiler.
"Karla got with some friends and they donated," Adams said. Hope House opened in September 2009 and now serves approximately 100 women each year.
"Already this year, we've served 98 women," said Adams.
Hope House could serve more women if more living space was available — hence the current expansion project.
"We were full and have had to turn people away," Christi Walker said. "This past year we stayed full 98 percent of the time. Right now, we have 12 women and nine children."
In 2018, Hope House became part of Shared Blessings, with Adams and Christi Walker working together. "Tina does the day-to-day and I do more of the finances and long-term planning," Christi Walker said.
As part of the process, women staying at Hope House are encouraged to find jobs.
"All of the women are working now," Christi Walker said. What kind of work do the women do?
"It depends on the ladies and what kind of work they've done in the past," Adams said. "We encourage them to go for a job that might be just beyond their reach.
Meanwhile, Shared Blessings Week continues with activities through Oct. 29
Shared Blessings' Monday, Oct. 17, activities begin at 8 a.m. with morning coffee at Spaceship Earth, 345 E. Choctaw Ave.
It continues with lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Taco Bob's Fiesta Grille, 307 South Main St. Afternoon activities move from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Shared Blessings and K101 to Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, 720 S. George Nigh Expressway, prior to the 4 p.m. Hope House Open House.
What does the Shared Blessings presence mean for the lunch activities set at Taco Bob, The Yardbird and several other restaurants during the week?
"We're going to be there," Scott Walker said. "We encourage people to come and eat lunch there and visit with us while they're there."
Shared Blessings Week continues Tuesday, Oct. 25, with the Shared Blessings Open House, set from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at Shared Blessings, 1558 S. Main St.
Walker said the community is invited to do a walk-through of the entire facility and learn how Shared Blessings distributes food, clothing, furniture, household goods and other items to the approximately 2,500 individuals the nonprofit serves each month. Visitors will also have an opportunity to meet the Shared Blessings staff and board members.
It's another come-and-go event with refreshments provided, Walker said.
Other Tuesday activities include morning coffee from 7:30 p.m. at Harbor Mountain, at Third Street and Wyandotte Avenue. Joey Clark of Shared Blessings takes over as deejay on Rock 101.5 from 8-to-10 a.m. Lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. will be at The Yardbird at 1896, 315 E. Choctaw Ave.
Also at 11 a.m.,on Tuesday, Shared Blessings and K101.5 will be at Buck Wilson Frame and Body Shop, with free hamburgers and hot dogs, at 103 Oklahoma Ave. Shared Blessings representatives will participate in at the Rotary Club meeting at noon.
Shared Blessing Week activities are set to extend through Oct. 29.
