It's something that's proving helpful to more than hospital workers — homemade face masks.
Homemade cloth masks are also being distributed to emergency responders in Pittsburg County for everyday use. It's part of an effort to save the professionally-made N95 respirators for when they are most needed.
"The cloth masks people are making for the responders is to keep us from infecting other people, not to protect us," said McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
"We're using these to keep our burn rate down," said Enloe, referring to have to use up the N95 masks for first responders on a daily basis when they may be a heightened need for them later.
If emergency responders were dealing with someone with COVID-19 symptoms, "The responders would wear N95s," he said.
Currently, there's an attempt to determine in advance whether the cloth masks or the N95s masks may be needed when emergency responders answer a call.
"The 911 Center is prescreening calls, asking a specific set of questions," Enloe said.
He said the cloth masks are a big help. Approximately 400 of the masks have been dropped off at the Emergency Operations Center, he said.
"I would like to give a huge shoutout to those folks that have been making those masks and bringing them and dropping them off at the EOC," said Enloe.
Meanwhile, emergency management personnel are continuing to work on procuring and distributing other personal protection equipment, including 55 gallons of hand sanitizer.
Enloe, McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer and Emergency Operations Safety Officer Chuck Nelms worked to fill 2 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution to first responders.
It's all part of the process to try and keep emergency responders safe as they respond to calls during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
