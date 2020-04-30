It's been a year since a tornado struck Linda Cope's Haileyville home and she's still working on repairs — but she remains hopeful she will get to move back in some day.
The April 30, 2019, tornado ripped the roof from her home, leaving some rooms exposed to the elements, along with severe damage to other parts of the house. Trees, branches and other wood debris were left scattered across the property.
Cope said God told her to seek shelter on the night the tornado struck, so that's exactly what she did. About 20 minutes later, the home underwent a direct hit.
She is currently living in a doublewide mobile home on the same acreage while friends and others volunteer their time to try and make her home livable again.
Before Cope could begin to rebuild, some demolition had to be done.
"There was a lot of tearing down to a point where it could be put back together," Cope said. Now, a year later, there's been progress on the house.
"It's got a new metal roof," Cope said. The home has been made structurally sound again.
"Doyle Wilson was a miracle worker," said Cope, referring to a local contractor. "He realigned the walls and supported them."
New trusses and plywood had to be installed. Cope said she's been told the house is more structurally sound now than ever before.
However, it needs electrical and plumbing work in the interior, along with other things, such as sheetrock and insulation. Cope is unsure when, or how, that will be done.
She received some help not long after the storm struck when a friend put together a country and bluegrass music benefit held at the Grand Event Center in McAlester. Then, the local Masonic Lodge promised to match the proceeds dollar-for-dollar and even went beyond that, which Cope said ended up raising approximately $4,800.
That's proved a tremendous help — but not enough to do everything that's needed.
"I've spent the money that was given to me and I've spent the money in my savings," Cope said.
Still, she's been doing what work can be done. Her son, Jimmy Cope, helps. A family friend, Joe Pink, has helped tremendously, especially by cutting up wood from the toppled trees and branches, she said. Friends Bernice Pink and Jeannie Adams have also been helpful, she said, along with others who've assisted in her efforts to get her home repaired and debris removed from her property.
"It's been very touching, the assistance and concern people have shown through the whole thing," said Cope.
On the other end of the spectrum, Cope said she's heard nothing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, although she said the lady who helped her complete an application over the phone had been very helpful.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe told the News-Capital there have been some delays in the FEMA funding, which he attributed to a changeover to a new filing procedure. He remained hopeful payments would soon be forthcoming to those who've qualified.
Cope said she did get approved for a long-term loan from the Small Business Administration, which she declined.
Another organization had told her last year its members would come and cut up the wood scattered across the property, but never showed up, Cope said. That's when Pink and some other friends stepped in to help.
Cope has faith a way will be provided so she can move back in her home someday. Until then, she's grateful for what she's received.
"I would like to thank everyone who has said a prayer or done anything to help," said Cope.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
