Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister held a series of meetings around McAlester on Tuesday, meeting and talking with local residents.
Hofmeister met with a group of voters at Spaceship Earth, then attended a Rotary Club luncheon, followed by an afternoon meeting with educators at the Puterbaugh House.
Meeting with a group of approximately 30 individuals at Spaceship Earth Coffee, Hofmeister said "I care deeply about our future."
"We believe it's time for Oklahoma to come together," Hofmeister said. "It's time for people to start putting Oklahoma children and families first.
"Education is key," Hofmeister continued, citing access to affordable health care as another key to unlocking the state's potential.
Asked about the McGirt decision, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that concluded many tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma were never disestablished by the U.S. government and moved a number of criminal cases under either federal or tribal jurisdiction, Hofmeister said the state has compacts with Native American tribes.
"We have a compact with cross-jurisdiction to keep our communities safe," Hofmeister said. She maintained those compacts should continue to be honored.
"It matters to the government. It matters to the people of Oklahoma," said Hofmeister. "I will not betray the trust that's been established with our tribal nations."
Hofmeister also said tribal officials have supported her campaign with contributions.
Regarding education, Hofmeister said there are around 30,000 individuals who are certified to teach in Oklahoma public schools but who choose not to do so. She said she worked with a polling group to try and learn the reasons why. Asked why they left education, many respondents said it was about pay, Hofmeister said. They said they could not afford to keep teaching, she said, especially single parents.
However, increasing pay is not enough by itself, Hofmeister maintained, noting that some parts of public schools have seen substantial budget cuts. She said schools need more counselors, behavioral specialists, reading specialists, special education instructors and more social workers who can office at the public schools.
"I just don't think the general public understands what the teachers are shouldering," Hofmeister said.
She also criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt's plans to enhance the use of school vouchers so more students can attend private schools if they and their families choose to do so.
"Governor Stitt has promised he will bring his voucher scheme back," Hofmeister said. "It's about privatizing public education. It affects everyone," Hofmeister maintained.
"That's your tax dollars that goes out of your community and goes to private schools," Hofmeister said. "It's a serious threat to your community and to all communities around the state."
Hofmeister maintained Oklahoma is the 46th lowest state on the rate of expenditures per pupil in the public schools.
"We can't afford to play politics with our kids' future," Hofmeister continued.
Retired McAlester Public Schools teacher Brenda Calahan asked about a situation where some families across the state would be given $3,000 each to spend on vouchers or homeschooling. After the families spent the money for other purposes, some of the children would end up back in the public schools, but with no additional funding to the public schools to help cover the costs of educating that child, she said.
"That scares me," Calahan said. "I see that as the beginning of the end."
Hofmeister suggested many of those present would be familiar with Epic Charter Schools.
"The governor's voucher plan is Epic on steroids," she said.
Hofmiester also addressed the Second Amendment, both at Spaceship Earth and during a later conversation with the News-Capital.
She said she grew up shooting guns and even took a marksmanship class in college. Hofmeister said she is a supporter of the Second Amendment — but she said she is open to conversations regarding the current system.
Hofmeister said she would be open to having conversations about background checks on all gun sales, having a three-day waiting period to purchase a firearm and raising the age to purchase guns to at least 21. She maintains those three items have broad support in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has a long history of responsible gun ownership, she said, adding she is open to conversations about keeping children safer at school and in our communities.
Hofmeister contended she's the best choice for governor in the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.
"I'm running as an Oklahoman, a wife, a mother and a brand new grandmother," she said.
Hofmeister won the Democrat Primary on June 28, defeating Connie Johnson for the right to face Republican Gov. Stitt, along with a Libertarian and Independent candidate in the Nov. 8 General Election.
She changed her voter registration from Republican to Democrat on Oct. 7, 2021, when she announced she would run as as a Democrat candidate for the governor's office. She has served as State Superintendent of Public Instruction since Jan. 12, 2015, after winning the 2014 election for the post.
Since she opted to enter the governor's race, Hofmeister did not seek reelection to the State Superintendent's post.
Hofmeister encouraged those who would ordinarily be voting a straight Republican ticket to cross party lines and vote for her in the November election.
"We're saying 'Jump for Joy,'" said Hofmeister
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
