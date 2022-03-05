Hobby Lobby plans to take job applications in person at the store's new McAlester location at the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center.
Information from Hobby Lobby says the applications will be taken from Monday, March 7, through Friday, March 11, at the store's address ay 1118 Tangelwood Drive in McAlester, off the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69.
Applications will be taken from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. during all five days, according to Hobby Lobby's online information.
"This is the next step, getting people lined up to work," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour.
"We're excited to see the progress as we near the opening date," Ridenour said. "We hope everyone in McAlester is as excited as we are."
The store is scheduled to open in early April. It's set to be the first store that opens at the Shops at McAlester site. Other stores expected to follow with opening dates include TJ Maxx, Ross and Burkes Outlet.
Some of the other stores are still under construction, with later opening dates scheduled for them.
Applications to work at Hobby Lobby can also be made online, according to information from theHobby Lobby website.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.