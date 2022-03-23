Hobby Lobby remains on track for an April 1 soft opening at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center — no fooling.
Long considered the anchor store for the project, Hobby Lobby's new 55,000 square-foot store at 1118 Tanglewood Drive in the Shops at McAlester center is projected to hold its grand opening April 4.
City officials said Hobby Lobby is expected to open even earlier, by first holding a soft opening.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said Hobby Lobby is projected for a soft opening on April 1, a few days before its April 4 grand opening date.
City Manager Pete Stasiak also said Hobby Lobby will hold a soft opening on April 1.
"Hobby Lobby will hold its soft opening next Friday, followed by its grand opening on Monday, April 4," Stasiak said.
Hobby Lobby confirmed the April 1 and April 4 dates on Wednesday. Soft openings are utilized by some businesses opening in a new location to help their staff be better prepared before a larger grand opening event.
Stasiak noted the city of McAlester had been working on the highway shopping center project for six years. That included several years before developer Burk Collins of Burk Collins & Co. took on the project through a tax increment financing, or TIF agreement, with the McAlester City Council and the Pittsburg County commissioners.
Stocking of merchandise at Hobby Lobby has been underway for several weeks. Hobby Lobby began taking in-person job applications on March 7 through March 11 at its new McAlester location in the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center, off the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Hobby Lobby is expected to bring from 35-to-50 jobs to the community, with pay at $18.50 per hour for full-time employees and $13 per hour for part-time employees, according to a company spokesman.
Once the store opens, hours will be from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
Hobby Lobby is an Oklahoma-based chain of craft and home decor stores, with 26 locations in Oklahoma and more than 900 stores across the nation.
"Each store has more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies," a Hobby Lobby spokesperson said in announcing its plans.
This week Starbucks became the first business to open at the Shops at McAlester center.
Developer Burk Collins, of Burk Collins and Co., previously said other stores committed to locate in the Shops at McAlester center include TJ Maxx, Ross, Burke's Outlet, Rack Room Shoes, Old Navy, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Five Below and others. Restaurants Collins said plan to locate in the center include Chick-fil-A and Burger King. A branch of a local bank, a Jiffy Lube and other businesses also plan to locate at the site, he said.
Burke's Outlet's grand opening is expected before the month is out and Rack Room Shoes would like to open around the same time, Ridenour said.
TJ Maxx and Ross will likely open in another 30-to-60 days, Ridenour said, due to supply side shortages for some equipment, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.
When Starbucks became the first business to open Monday at the Shops at McAlester center, it kicked off the five-year countdown in the TIF agreement.
Construction at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center began after Collins made a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF agreement, through the McAlester City Council and Pittsburg County commissioners. Collins made the agreement after first after meeting first with members of the McAlester Southside Reinvestment Committee, also known as the Highway TIF Committee.
Through the TIF arrangement, Collins agreed to construct the Shops at McAlester center at his own expense in exchange for collecting the city of McAlester's and Pittsburg County's portions of sales tax collections at the site. The TIF agreement called for the plan to continue for five years or until Collins collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
After several modifications, the final plan called for the five-year or $5 million countdown to begin with the sale of the first item from the first business to open at the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center — meaning it began with the sale of the first item at Starbucks when it opened this week.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
