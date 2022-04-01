Hobby Lobby opens at Shops at McAlester

Shoppers are already pouring into the new Hobby Lobby — which conducted a soft opening Friday in advance of its grand opening in the Shops at McAlester highway shopping center.
Grand opening ceremonies for Hobby Lobby are set for 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 4, in the Shops at McAlester highway retail center, at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester.
Plans are for the soft opening to continue through Saturday prior to Monday's grand opening. Hobby Lobby stores are normally closed on Sunday.
Hobby Lobby's new 55,000 square-foot store at 1118 Tanglewood Drive has long been considered the anchor store for the Shops at McAlester project.
"We're excited that Hobby Lobby has opened their doors," said city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. "This has long been the most requested retailer at the shopping center. It's actually the most requested thing, period."
McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner joined those taking an early look at Hobby Lobby on Friday morning. Soft openings are sometimes conducted by businesses opening in a new location so store staff can be better prepared prior to a larger grand opening event.
"I was out there and there were quite a few of our citizens," Sumner said of Hobby Lobby's soft opening. "I saw a lot of excited expressions. One lady said 'I'm a retired school teacher and I've been waiting quite a few years for this.'"
Sumner felt impressed by what he saw inside.
"It's well-stocked and immaculate," Sumner said. While he saw the usual products one sees at a typical Hobby Lobby, Sumner said he noticed a lot of things he hasn't encountered before.
"I noticed a lot of products I haven't seen at a Hobby Lobby; there's a lot of great merchandise," said Sumner, who added he also saw some impressive bargains for on-sale items.
"I think it's going to be a great addition to McAlester," Sumner said of the new Hobby Lobby. He's also hopeful it will also draw more shoppers from outlying areas.
"People who typically go to other towns will be shopping here," Sumner said. He predicts some of those new shoppers will also check out other parts of the city, including downtown and Old Town.
"I think it will help highlight McAlester," said Sumner.
Ridenour's also hopeful the enthusiastic response continues, both locally and from out-of-town.
"We hope the residents and visitors both enjoy shopping here,"Ridenour said.
Opening of Hobby Lobby will bring the entire Shops at McAlester project to another tier, he said.
"They are the biggest store at the shopping center," Ridenour noted.
He predicted the Hobby Lobby, Burkes Outlet and other stores at the Shops at McAlester site leads to additional businesses wanting to locate in the area.
"They will attract other retailers, simply by being there," Ridenour said. "We've heard from other site developers and retailers looking at sites along the highway," he said. "Don't be surprised if there's more development. There's a lot of interest right now."
Hobby Lobby is expected to bring from 35-to-50 jobs to the community, with pay at $18.50 per hour for full-time employees and $13 per hour for part-time employees, according to a company spokesman.
Store hours are from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, with all Hobby Lobby stores closed Sunday.
Hobby Lobby is an Oklahoma-based chain of craft and home decor stores, with 26 sites in Oklahoma and more than 900 stores nationwide.
"Each store has more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies," a Hobby Lobby spokesperson said.
Starbucks was the first business to open at the Shops at McAlester center, followed by Burkes Outlet, which had its grand opening on Thursday.
Others are expected to follow.
Developer Burk Collins, of Burk Collins and Co., previously said other stores committed to locate in the Shops at McAlester center include TJ Maxx, Ross, Rack Room Shoes, Old Navy, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Five Below and others. Restaurants Collins said plan to locate in the center include Chick-fil-A and Burger King. A branch of a local bank, a Jiffy Lube and other businesses also plan to locate at the site, he said.
TJ Maxx and Ross will likely open in the next couple of months, Ridenour said, with opening of those stores slowed due to supply side shortages for some equipment, including the type of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units specified for those stores.
Still, the opening of Hobby Lobby following the Burkes Outlet grand opening the day before are a couple of major markers in moving the Shops at McAlester project forward. It certainly looks that way to Sumner.
"It feels so exciting, getting out there at that area and getting these things our community has been wanting to go out there for so long." he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
