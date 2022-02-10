Members of the McAlester Southside Area Reinvestment Committee unanimously agreed to a request on behalf of developer Burk Collins and Company to amend the agreement regarding the Shops at McAlester highway retail shopping center project.
The proposed agreement will be presented to the Pittsburg County commissioners, then to the McAlester City Council for approval, said McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour. It would also have to be approved by the developer.
It is not expected to affect the projected April opening date of Hobby Lobby at the under-construction shopping center, said Burk Collins and Company Executive Vice President Danny Hooper.
It would change the timeline on when Collins begins collecting the city's and county's portion of the sales tax collections at the site. A date approved by committee members set the countdown to begin Jan. 15, 2024, or when all of the building space at the center is completed and filled.
City of McAlester and Pittsburg County sales taxes collected from businesses at the shopping center prior to when the countdown begins would go to the city and country respectively, if the proposal is agreed to by all parties involved.
Members of the Reinvestment Committee, also known at the Highway Tax Increment Financing, or Highway TIF Committee, heard the request for an extension regarding some aspects of the current agreement during a Tuesday afternoon meeting held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Hooper met with the group on behalf of the developer. While Hobby Lobby is still expected to open in April, Hopper estimated it could take up to two more years for all the construction to be completed and to have all the available sites leased to businesses. Reasons for the extension request were attributed to problems caused by the pandemic and supply side shortages, affecting not only the developer but some of the businesses planning to locate there as well.
Under the current TIF agreement, Collins agreed to build the Shops at McAlester project, which includes the buildings at the shopping center, the parking lots and a traffic signal to be placed at Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69, the intersection where the shopping center will be located.
In return, the agreement calls for Collins to get both the city and Pittsburg County's portion of the sales taxes collected at the site, for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Under the current agreement, the five-year countdown is to begin with the sale of the first item at the first store opened at the site. Although the original plan had to been to open all the stores at once, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply side shortages and other issues, stores in the under-construction shopping are now expected to open in stages.
Hooper asked that the five-year countdown be extended until the shopping center is completed and full. In exchange, the city and county could go ahead and collect and keep the sales taxes until the countdown begins, he offered.
Following a question and answer period, TIF Committee member Michael Hull proposed putting a date in place, which would keep any new agreement from being open-ended.
TIF Committee member Mark Emmons said he did not think Collins' request was unreasonable. TIF member Brian Lott said the next guy who wants to work with the city regarding a development might look and see how the TIF Committee handled this situation.
"We want to be the next guy," Hooper said, indicating that the developer would like to work with the city on future projects.
Several TIF Committee members indicated they felt Collins had been acting in good faith and that no one could have foreseen the pandemic or the current supply side shortages.
While agreeable to the extension proposal, Hull said "We want to make sure this doesn't go on indefinitely." TIF Committee members approved a motion to delay the beginning of the five-year countdown until Jan. 15, 2024 or until the shopping center is 100% filed, whichever comes first.
TIF Committee members voting unanimously in favor of the proposal were
• Hull, representing the Southeast Public Library System of Oklahoma and the McAlester Public Library.
• Emmons, of the McAlester Planning Commission.
• County Clerk Hope Trammell, representing Pittsburg County.
• District 3 County Commissioner Ross Selman.
• Juli Montgomery, representing the Pittsburg County Health Department.
• Brian Lott, representing Frink-Chambers School.
• Sam Wampler, representative at large.
• Shelley Free, representing Kiamichi Technology Center.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.