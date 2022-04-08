When Ukrainian rocker-turned-soldier Andriy Khlyvnyuk stood on a street in Ukraine to sing a short version of one of his nation’s most-loved songs, he hoped to inspire support for the people of his homeland.
But there’s no way he could ever have envisioned his 48-second performance would lead to the reforming of one of the greatest rock groups of all time.
Pink Floyd has just released a new song called “Hey Hey Rise Up” featuring Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band BoomBox — with proceeds going to a charity benefiting the Ukrainian people.
The new music has to be considered a major development in Pink Floyd’s history, since it’s the first new studio music the band has recorded since 1994’s album “The Division Bell” released 28 years ago. Since then, there’s been Pink Floyd releases of previously recorded studio outtakes and live albums, such as the Pink Floyd “Live at Knebworth 1990.” Released in 2021, it featured music from a concert performed 31 years earlier.
So “Hey Hey Rise Up” is indeed the first new Pink Floyd studio track issued in decades. It also features the unlikely collaboration between Pink Floyd and Andriy — and it all began as a social media post.
Here’s the best way to listen to the first new Pink Floyd recording of “Hey Hey Rise Up.” First, listen to the song and performance that inspired it.
To do that, check out a short, approximately 48-second video of Ukrainian rocker-turned-soldier Andriy Khlyvnyuk. An Instagram post, also available on YouTube and Twitter, shows Andriy standing on a street in Kyiv, with an assault rife strapped across his chest, barrel-down.
It’s a bright, sunny day. A tall white church capped by a golden dome, with a small fluffy white behind it, floats in the otherwise blue sky,
Andriy’s outfitted in camouflage, with a dark jacket, sunglasses and wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap. As the video opens, he’s shown at first from the neck down, then the camera pans upward to show his face.
He pauses a few seconds, glances over his right shoulder in the direction of the church, then begins singing an unaccompanied a cappella version of the song “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow” — a song about a flowering shrub with bright red berries and blossoms of white clusters, poetically identified with the people of Ukraine and the nation itself.
The song dates back to around 1914, when it was written by Stepan Charnetsky, director at the time of the Ukrainian Theater. Members of the 1914 Ukrainian Sich Riflemen, a battalion charged with defending the Eastern Front during World War I, heard it and adopted the song as an unofficial anthem — and since then the song has arisen in Ukrainian culture at various times in the nation’s history.
Andriy delivers a brief but triumphant rendition of the song. As it ends, he smiles and flashes a peace sign — and soon his performance is released through social media.
A real-life rock star in Ukraine, Andriy was on tour with his band BoomBox in the United States when the rumblings of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine were building. He left the tour to return home to help defend his homeland against the Russian invaders.
If Andriy hoped his performance would prove inspirational, he would soon be surprised at just how inspiring it would be.
Those who were moved by the performance included David Gilmour, the extraordinary guitarist, vocalist and songwriter with the legendary band Pink Floyd.
For Gilmour, the Russia invasion of Ukraine was personal — his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren are Ukrainian. He’s related how his daughter-in-law only recently got her mother out of the war-torn nation to safety.
When Gilmour saw and heard Andriy’s rendition of “The Red Viburnum in the Meadow,” he felt compelled to do something special to help Ukraine himself — such as combining new music from Pink Floyd with Andriy’s vocals.
That would take some doing, since Pink Floyd’s members considered the band to have broken up long ago.
Gilmour called on Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, who’d formed a new band in 2018 called Saucerful of Secrets, which played Pink Floyd’s early music, generally considered as music from the band’s album prior to the group’s ultra 1973 mega hit album,” The Dark Side of the Moon.”
Mason readily agreed, with the two joined by bassist Guy Pratt, who’s played with the band beginning in 1987, as well as its related groups, such as the aforementioned Saucerful of Secrets. Rounding out the 2022 version of Pink Floyd is keyboardist Nitin Sawhney.
Nope, there’s no Roger Waters. He and Pink Floyd have long since parted ways, and he even sued Gilmour and Mason back in the 1980s in an attempt to prevent them from using the Pink Floyd name since he was no longer with the band. It didn’t work.
However, Gilmour and Mason were believed to have retired the band on their own, sticking to solo work — until this new project came along.
The powerful video accompanying Floyd’s “Hey Hey Rise Up” opens with footage of a rumbling tank and captions that tell the story of the song’s origins. Among images and sounds of explosions it states:
“On 23 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. BoomBox singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk canceled his U.S. tour and returned home to Kyiv to defend his country.
“Three days later he posted a video on Instagram singing the Ukrainian song ‘The Red Viburnum in the Meadow.’ Now, Pink Floyd has joined with Andriy to support his message of resistance.”
As the video begins, Gilmour stands, resembling some later-day Socrates, with images of Andriy behind him, a hazy presence in the background. Gilmour plays one of his well-worn Fender Telecasters, calling forth that inimitable Gilmour-induced guitar tone while Mason pounds out those Floydian drum fills, interspersed with shots of flag-waving Ukrainians.
At one point, a split screen shows a closeup of Gilmour’s guitar on the left, with Andriy singing on the right.
Other shots show closeups of babies and children, and people carrying signs proclaiming “London Stands with Ukraine.” Other shots show a young boy being carried to safety from the back of a cargo truck and what is obviously a distraught father saying good-bye to his family as he stays behind.
It also includes shots of a Ukrainian man stopping a Russian tank by standing in front of it and a heartbreaking shot of a father weeping, placing his hand on the glass separating him from his child as she is getting ready to leave in a vehicle hopefully headed to safety.
All of the vocals on the songs are from Andriy’s short performance, with Pink Floyd, including Pratt and Sawhney providing the intense music accompanying it. The results can be viewed and heard on YouTube and other outlets
Before recording the music, Gilmour was finally able to track down Andriy in Ukraine by phone to seek his permission to do so.
When the music and video were finished, Gilmour got back in touch with Andriy, who by that time had been wounded by shrapnel. Gilmour related that Andriy gave the music and accompanying video his blessing.
If both Gilmour and Andriy had the goal of drawing more attention to the plight of the Ukrainian people, they’ve certainly accomplished it with their powerful collaboration on the new recording of “Hey Hey Rise Up.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
