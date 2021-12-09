gurney

OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS | Courtesy photoA gurney is set at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Here is some information on Oklahoma's upcoming executions:

Wade Lay

• Lay was scheduled to be executed Jan. 6 before Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills issued a stay to allow for a competency hearing.

• Lay was sentenced to death in the 2004 shooting death of security guard Kenneth Anderson during a bank robbery attempt in Tulsa.

Donald Grant

• Jan. 27.

• Grant was sentenced to death in the 2001 deaths of Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith, who worked at a Del City motel where he had applied for a job the day before.

Gilbert Postelle

• Feb. 17

• Postelle was sentenced to death in the 2005 killing of four people at Oklahoma City mobile home park.

James Coddington

• March 10.

• Coddington was sentenced to death in the 1997 death of Albert Troy Hale in Oklahoma County.

