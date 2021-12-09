Here is some information on Oklahoma's upcoming executions:
Wade Lay
• Lay was scheduled to be executed Jan. 6 before Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills issued a stay to allow for a competency hearing.
• Lay was sentenced to death in the 2004 shooting death of security guard Kenneth Anderson during a bank robbery attempt in Tulsa.
Donald Grant
• Jan. 27.
• Grant was sentenced to death in the 2001 deaths of Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith, who worked at a Del City motel where he had applied for a job the day before.
Gilbert Postelle
• Feb. 17
• Postelle was sentenced to death in the 2005 killing of four people at Oklahoma City mobile home park.
James Coddington
• March 10.
• Coddington was sentenced to death in the 1997 death of Albert Troy Hale in Oklahoma County.
