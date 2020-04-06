A Hartshorne grocery store is taking extra measures to protect its employees and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindley's Grocery in Hartshorne has provided employees with protective masks and gloves, has wipes available to sanitize shopping carts and even offers customers a dollop of hand sanitizer when they walk through the door.
As another protective measure, only 10 shoppers are allowed inside at a time. To make sure the limit is kept, each shopper is issued a number when walking through the door. It's unlocked and then locked again as each customer enters.
Clidia Lindley, owner of Lindley's Grocery, said she began making plans when Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a "Safer at Home" order and mandated that only essential businesses remain open. Grocery stores qualify as an essential business, but Lindley wanted to make sure her employees as well as store customers were protected to the best of her ability.
She said she met with her employees and they decided to use the protective gear, sanitation materials and limit the store to 10 customers at a time.
How did she obtain the masks?
"We have a lady; she's a shopper here," Lindley said, speaking of Gail Poole. "She made our masks."
Lindley's store clerk Sandi Rose made the initial request and Poole responded by making masks for store employees. Rose said the employees are doing more than wearing gloves. "We dip our hands in bleach," she said.
As she and fellow store clerk Barbara Qualman were busy ringing up an order, Rose said Kristi Lindley also made some protective masks.
Hartshorne High school senior Holli Lindley and her brothers Brett and Blake Lindley are working at the store. Holli Lindley is a member of Harthshorne's basketball team that was slated to play in the state Class 2A playoffs March 12-14 before the tournament was cancelled and schools across the state closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She's spending some of her time at Lindley's Grocery.
"I'm helping here," she said. "I traded in my basketball shoes for some gloves."
As store customer Hayden Sipes, of nearby Gowen, approached Lindley's Grocery, Holli Lindley unlocked the door to let her enter and dispensed a dollop of sanitizer into her palm.
What does Sipes think of the procedures in place at Lindley's Grocery?
"I think it's nice," Sipes said, saying it makes her feel better regarding people who may enter stores without washing their hands as advised. She also utilized some of the sanitized wipes available at the front entrance.
"I think it's awesome," Sipes said, adding Lindley's is her favorite store.
Clidia Lindley says Lindley's Grocery has always tried to be there for the Hartshorne area and this time is no different.
She and her husband, the late Warren Lindley, founded Lindley's Grocery in Hartshorne in 1979. The current pandemic is not the only crisis with which the store has dealt.
Lindley's Grocery had been the first store to reopen in Pittsburg County following the 2000 ice storm that knocked out electricity in the area for days. Although none of their electric cash registers were working, the Lindleys gave their employees pencils and paper and used a hand-held calculator to add up bills. They had so many people waiting outside to get in, they had to initially limit how many customers could enter at once that time as well.
It all worked out in the aftermath of the ice storm. Most people patiently awaited their turn, glad to finally be able to replenish their supplies of food, pet food, paper products and other needed items. Now, most people are understanding about the current situation, too, Clidia Lindley said.
She said this doesn't compare to the ice storm, though. People are apprehensive about COVID-19.
So far, the store has stayed open during its regular business hours.
"I'm here for our town," Clidia Lindley said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
