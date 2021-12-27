Here is a look at some of the McAlester News-Capital’s best photos from 2021. See more photos on page C8.
Here are some scenes from 2021
- By Derrick James Staff writer
-
- Updated
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
John Ranallo, 86,of Hartshorne, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, at his home. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, at 8:00 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hartshorne. Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 24, at 2:00 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hartshorne.
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma bill gives parents the right to have a book removed from a school library
- Pete's Place continues family tradition
- HS FOOTBALL: The 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Team
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: McAlester's Erik McCarty makes program history again
- Coach of the Year: McAlester's Forrest Mazey reflects on historic season
- Christmas City Lights: The story behind lighting up Carl Albert Parkway
- OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: McAlester's Trent Boatright proud to be a Buffalo
- Trial scheduled for man arrested in online sting
- DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chase Faber proud to be part of McAlester legacy
- Looking back at area's Santa letters from 1921
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.