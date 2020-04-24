Helping the people: Hartshorne senior center taking coronavirus precautions

Kara James and three employees have kept busy providing hundreds of meals for seniors in Hartshorne.
The Hartshorne nutrition center site manager said the site is operating seven days per week to deliver food to the elderly in the community and has made several adjustments to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
“I do my job because I love what I do for the community, for the elderly,” James said. “We have good employees here and we have a good team and can all read each other and we work really well together.”
Hartshorne’s nutrition center is serving about 85-90 customers through a drive-thru per day and about 60-65 on a delivery route.
Homebound customers were at one time receiving a box full of meals to last seven days before supply companies were running low.
James said the center then started relying more on cooking from 200 meals daily to more than 300 meals per day.
“It is a lot for four people,” James said.
Four employees work at the center — one employee puts food on the trays, one walks the trays from the kitchen to the table, one employee slides the trays out the door and James marks down the names of who collects a meal.
Employees push meals with a stick along a six-feet long table from inside the center to the waiting customer outside to help limit person-to-person contact.
James said planning ahead to deliver and serve so many meals can get stressful for four workers, but she also takes to heart the compliments.
“They tell us all the time how much they thank us." She said they ask how the staff keeps up with this "and I say, well I don’t know, honestly,” James said with a laugh.
James has worked at the nutrition center since May 1, 2017, starting as the assistant cook and has been site manager for about two years.
She said working at the center to provide meals for seniors is something in which the staff takes pride.
“That’s what really makes this the best is knowing what we do and what we’re doing to help the people,” James said. “By giving them a meal for seven days we’re lowering their chances of having to go to the store as often and we’re keeping them safer by being able to feed them more.”
Anyone 60 years or older in the Hartshorne area can call 918-297-3772 to order meals.
The center does not charge for meals, but accepts donations.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
