Help local children through MN-C, Lions Club Angel Tree

Angel decorations on a Christmas tree represent children who locals can help bring cheer over the holidays.
An Angel Tree organized by the McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club will be available Monday for anyone looking to provide gifts for local children.
“We appreciate the McAlester Lions Club for partnering with us on this project to help bring Christmas cheer to our community.” News-Capital General Manager Reina Owens said.
The two organizations partnered on the angel tree project to work with local schools and child care organizations to provide gifts to local children during the upcoming holidays.
School officials and childcare organizations submitted candidates in need of some help over the holidays.
Angel decorations placed on a tree at the News-Capital offices at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester represent local children. Those decorations include the gender, clothes sizes and toy request of a child in need from the area.
Anyone can pick up an angel starting Monday to purchase the indicated items for the child.
Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital offices during office hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Gifts must be returned to the News-Capital office by Dec. 9.
For more information, anyone can contact the newspaper through Facebook messaging, email editor@mcalesternews.com, or call the office at 918-423-1700.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
