Heath officials work on scheduling second COVID-19 vaccines

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoW. Lee Brown, left, gets the first round of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 5 from Nurse Practitioner Crystal Mapes at the Expo Center in McAlester. Public health officials said everyone who received the first vaccination from the Pittsburg County Health Department prior to Jan. 11 will be contacted and told when to get their second vaccination, while those who received the vaccination after Jan. 11 can schedule their second dose through an online portal.