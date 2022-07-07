A heat wave hitting Pittsburg County and surrounding areas could be the hottest in a decade.
Temperatures in McAlester hit 100 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday with 100-degree temperatures forecast to last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa — which also issued a heat advisory for Pittsburg County and surrounding counties through Friday evening.
Joe Sellers, a meteorologist with NWS Tulsa, said McAlester hasn’t seen comparable temperatures since July 2018.
“But the last time we had temperatures comparable to this where they lasted longer was way back in 2012,” Sellers said.
Sellers said the high temperatures in the area are a little more than five degrees above normal for this time of year.
“That doesn’t sound like a lot, but that’s actually a pretty big number,” Sellers said.
With the high temperatures also being felt across a large part of the southern plains, a strain is being placed on the electric grid.
The Southwest Power Pool, which regulates electricity across 14 states, issued a “conservative operations advisory” which went into effect Wednesday and is currently scheduled to last through 10 p.m. Friday.
According to SPP, the advisory is declared “when SPP determines there is a need to operate its system conservatively based on weather, environmental, operational, terrorist, cyber or other events.”
“This advisory is being declared due to hot temperature, high loads and wind forecast uncertainty,” the SPP stated in a news release announcing the advisory.
Kiamichi Electric Cooperative, which serves rural areas of Pittsburg County, has asked customers to help “beat the peak” by decreasing power use between the peak energy hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Please consider raising your thermostat a few degrees, wait to charge your car, delay laundry and hot water usage until after the peak ends,” the cooperative stated in releases.
Customers who have opted into Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s Power Hours program, the advisory prompted the company to declare a “peak event” on Wednesday with more possible.
During a peak event, PSO will adjust a customer’s thermostat “by no more than four degrees” to reduce energy consumption.
“Peak events can occur up to 16 times from June-September, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on non-holiday weekdays, or in the event of a system emergency,” PSO explains. “Once a peak event ends, your thermostat will return to its original temperature setting.”
Customers who are enrolled in the program can opt out of an event at any time.
People looking for ways to beat the heat for children can visit the wading pools at Chadick Park, Komar Park and Jeff Lee Swimming Pool.
Chadick Park Wading Pool, at S. Third Street and East Chadick Avenue, is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Komar Park Wading Pool, at B Street and Comanche Avenue, is open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Jeff Lee Pool, at 301 E. Fillmore Ave., is open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Splash pads are also open at Chadick Park and Leadership Park. A drainage issue at the splash pad at Hunter Park has closed the pad until repairs can be made.
“We can’t turn it on because it’s doing damage to other things,” said McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger. “It couldn’t come at a worse time. Every kid in town wants to go to the splash pad, I’m sure.”
While the water is flowing at the splash pad at B and Jefferson Park is operational, crews are waiting on a part to make the pad fully operational.
“Unfortunately, it’s the most popular item, which is the tipping bucket,” Basinger said.
For the parks and recreation department employees that are working in the heat, Basinger said the city is doing everything “humanly possible” to keep the employees from suffering from a heat illness.
Along with supplying water, Basinger said the city is supplying packages of electrolyte additives that can be added to water or other drinks along with cooling towels and other lightweight/protective clothing to its employees working in the heat.
Basinger said employees are also being encouraged to take breaks when needed.
“It doesn’t benefit anybody for an employee to have a heat issue,” Basinger said. “We take it very seriously.”
Sellers said that some relief from the heat could come during the later part of next week.
“We could see a little bit more significant cool down,” Sellers said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.